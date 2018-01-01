JUST IN
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 531923 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE956B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 15.15 0.65
(4.48%)
OPEN

14.30

 HIGH

15.40

 LOW

14.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd.

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd

Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd is one of the largest specialty sugar manufacturers in the world committed to the manufacture & marketing of chemical free & completely pure & natural specialty sugars. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar. The Company is involved in businesses of manufacturing, consulting marketing, imports and exports. Th...> More

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.69 3.4 -20.88
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 2.7 3.4 -20.59
Total Expenses 2.45 2.95 -16.95
Operating Profit 0.24 0.44 -45.45
Net Profit 0.19 0.12 58.33
Equity Capital 7.16 7.16 -
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khaitan (India) 46.35 -4.92 22.02
Empee Sugars 3.55 -4.57 14.90
Riga Sugar 10.20 -2.67 14.73
Dhampur.Spl.Sug. 15.15 4.48 10.85
Monnet Project 12.00 -6.61 8.89
Oswal Overseas 5.61 4.86 3.62
Eastern Sugar 1.08 -3.57 3.15
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.78
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.76% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 14.77% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.30
15.40
Week Low/High 13.60
17.00
Month Low/High 13.60
17.00
YEAR Low/High 13.00
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
198.00

