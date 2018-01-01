You are here » Home
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 531923
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE956B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
15.15
|
0.65
(4.48%)
|
OPEN
14.30
|
HIGH
15.40
|
LOW
14.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.50
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|23.80
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|14.30
|CLOSE
|14.50
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|23.80
|52-Week low
|13.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.85
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd.
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd
Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd is one of the largest specialty sugar manufacturers in the world committed to the manufacture & marketing of chemical free & completely pure & natural specialty sugars. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.
The company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar. The Company is involved in businesses of manufacturing, consulting marketing, imports and exports. Th...> More
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.69
|3.4
|-20.88
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.7
|3.4
|-20.59
|Total Expenses
|2.45
|2.95
|-16.95
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|0.44
|-45.45
|Net Profit
|0.19
|0.12
|58.33
|Equity Capital
|7.16
|7.16
| -
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|14.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.30
|
|15.40
|Week Low/High
|13.60
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|13.60
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.00
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|198.00
Quick Links for Dhampure Speciality Sugars: