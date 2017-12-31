Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Vedant was incorporated on 14th July, 1986 as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 12th February 1990. The company established a Five Star Hotel (The Vedant) at Aurangabad in 1995. The company came out with a public issue of Rs. 4 crores in 1995. Currently, Dhanada Portfolio Management Ltd. holds majority stake in the company. The refurbish...> More