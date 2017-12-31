JUST IN
Dhanada Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531198 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE041F01015
BSE 13:27 | 12 Mar 4.44 -0.23
(-4.93%)
OPEN

4.45

 HIGH

4.67

 LOW

4.44
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanada Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhanada Corporation Ltd.

Dhanada Corporation Ltd

Vedant was incorporated on 14th July, 1986 as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 12th February 1990. The company established a Five Star Hotel (The Vedant) at Aurangabad in 1995. The company came out with a public issue of Rs. 4 crores in 1995. Currently, Dhanada Portfolio Management Ltd. holds majority stake in the company. The refurbish...> More

Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.97 2.63 12.93
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 2.99 2.66 12.41
Total Expenses 3.3 1.87 76.47
Operating Profit -0.31 0.79 -139.24
Net Profit -1.28 -0.45 -184.44
Equity Capital 5.59 5.59 -
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
KDJ Holiday 6.43 0.00 35.14
Tulip Star Hot. 54.00 -0.92 24.89
Dhanada Corp. 4.44 -4.93 24.82
Royale Manor 12.39 1.89 20.98
Phoenix Township 14.50 1.75 20.27
Arambhan Hospit. 39.15 -4.98 19.58
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.23
Indian Public 32.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.12
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 9.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.23% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.99% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -36.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dhanada Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.44
4.67
Week Low/High 4.25
5.00
Month Low/High 3.68
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.00
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
32.00

