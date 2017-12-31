You are here » Home
» Company
» Dhanada Corporation Ltd
Dhanada Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531198
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE041F01015
|
BSE
13:27 | 12 Mar
|
4.44
|
-0.23
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
4.45
|
HIGH
4.67
|
LOW
4.44
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhanada Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.67
|VOLUME
|2841
|52-Week high
|5.60
|52-Week low
|3.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.90
|Sell Qty
|600.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.45
|CLOSE
|4.67
|VOLUME
|2841
|52-Week high
|5.60
|52-Week low
|3.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.90
|Sell Qty
|600.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24.82
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dhanada Corporation Ltd.
Dhanada Corporation Ltd
Vedant was incorporated on 14th July, 1986 as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on 12th February 1990. The company established a Five Star Hotel (The Vedant) at Aurangabad in 1995. The company came out with a public issue of Rs. 4 crores in 1995.
Currently, Dhanada Portfolio Management Ltd. holds majority stake in the company. The refurbish...> More
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dhanada Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.97
|2.63
|12.93
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|2.99
|2.66
|12.41
|Total Expenses
|3.3
|1.87
|76.47
|Operating Profit
|-0.31
|0.79
|-139.24
|Net Profit
|-1.28
|-0.45
|-184.44
|Equity Capital
|5.59
|5.59
| -
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|9.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.23%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-36.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhanada Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.44
|
|4.67
|Week Low/High
|4.25
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.68
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.00
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Dhanada Corporation: