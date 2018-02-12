JUST IN
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 521216 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE220C01012
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 47.50 -2.50
(-5.00%)
OPEN

49.10

 HIGH

49.80

 LOW

47.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company. The company was promoted by Ramakant Inani and Srikant Inani. Later, Rajkumar Inani and Rajkumar Inani and Dinesh Kankani joined the company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing cotton yarn by open end spinning process since 19...> More

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.39 9.29 151.78
Other Income 0.24 0.26 -7.69
Total Income 23.62 9.55 147.33
Total Expenses 22.1 8.83 150.28
Operating Profit 1.53 0.73 109.59
Net Profit 1.41 0.44 220.45
Equity Capital 3.9 3.9 -
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
A K Spintex 37.80 2.16 19.01
Mandhana Indus 5.71 -1.38 18.91
Shekhawati Poly. 0.54 0.00 18.61
Dhanalaxmi Roto 47.50 -5.00 18.53
Sportking India 50.25 4.91 17.89
T N Jai Bharath 4.45 -4.51 17.70
Rajvir Inds. 43.55 -9.27 17.38
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.89
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.13
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 18.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 61.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 97.51% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 181.90% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 525.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.50
49.80
Week Low/High 47.50
56.00
Month Low/High 38.65
56.00
YEAR Low/High 15.00
56.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
56.00

