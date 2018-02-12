You are here » Home
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 521216
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE220C01012
BSE
15:20 | 12 Mar
47.50
-2.50
(-5.00%)
OPEN
49.10
HIGH
49.80
LOW
47.50
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.00
|VOLUME
|2493
|52-Week high
|55.90
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|5.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|47.50
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|49.80
|Sell Qty
|199.00
|OPEN
|49.10
|CLOSE
|50.00
|VOLUME
|2493
|52-Week high
|55.90
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|5.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|47.50
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|49.80
|Sell Qty
|199.00
About Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company. The company was promoted by Ramakant Inani and Srikant Inani. Later, Rajkumar Inani and Rajkumar Inani and Dinesh Kankani joined the company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing cotton yarn by open end spinning process since 19...
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.39
|9.29
|151.78
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.26
|-7.69
|Total Income
|23.62
|9.55
|147.33
|Total Expenses
|22.1
|8.83
|150.28
|Operating Profit
|1.53
|0.73
|109.59
|Net Profit
|1.41
|0.44
|220.45
|Equity Capital
|3.9
|3.9
| -
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|18.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|61.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|97.51%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|181.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|525.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.50
|
|49.80
|Week Low/High
|47.50
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|38.65
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.00
|
|56.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|56.00
