Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
|BSE: 532180
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: DHANBANK
|ISIN Code: INE680A01011
|BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar
|20.85
|
-0.55
(-2.57%)
|
OPEN
21.95
|
HIGH
21.95
|
LOW
20.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|20.85
|
-0.60
(-2.80%)
|
OPEN
21.80
|
HIGH
21.80
|
LOW
20.60
About Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
Dhanalakshmi Bank was incorporated on 14th November 1927 by a group of enterprising entrepreneurs at Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala with a Capital of Rs.11,000/- and had only 7 employees. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in the year 1977. It has today attained national stature with 181 branches and 26 Extension Counters spread over the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra...> More
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|528
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|521.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
-
-
-
-
Results- Financial Results For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|248.42
|267.54
|-7.15
|Other Income
|21.69
|22.68
|-4.37
|Total Income
|270.11
|290.22
|-6.93
|Total Expenses
|127.16
|107.64
|18.13
|Operating Profit
|142.95
|182.58
|-21.71
|Net Profit
|-21.74
|-8.18
|-165.77
|Equity Capital
|253.01
|209.85
|-
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bank of Maha
|14.35
|-3.04
|1980.21
|United Bank (I)
|11.90
|-2.30
|1858.57
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|33.95
|-3.55
|1359.39
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|20.85
|-2.57
|527.53
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.50%
|-8.75%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.94%
|-14.55%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.75%
|-34.84%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-44.99%
|-44.77%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.27%
|-24.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-37.39%
|-38.77%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.70
|
|21.95
|Week Low/High
|20.70
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|20.70
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.70
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.35
|
|213.00
