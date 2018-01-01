JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

BSE: 532180 Sector: Financials
NSE: DHANBANK ISIN Code: INE680A01011
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 20.85 -0.55
(-2.57%)
OPEN

21.95

 HIGH

21.95

 LOW

20.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 20.85 -0.60
(-2.80%)
OPEN

21.80

 HIGH

21.80

 LOW

20.60
About Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Dhanalakshmi Bank was incorporated on 14th November 1927 by a group of enterprising entrepreneurs at Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala with a Capital of Rs.11,000/- and had only 7 employees. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in the year 1977. It has today attained national stature with 181 branches and 26 Extension Counters spread over the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra...> More

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   528
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 521.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 248.42 267.54 -7.15
Other Income 21.69 22.68 -4.37
Total Income 270.11 290.22 -6.93
Total Expenses 127.16 107.64 18.13
Operating Profit 142.95 182.58 -21.71
Net Profit -21.74 -8.18 -165.77
Equity Capital 253.01 209.85 -
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bank of Maha 14.35 -3.04 1980.21
United Bank (I) 11.90 -2.30 1858.57
Pun. & Sind Bank 33.95 -3.55 1359.39
Dhanlaxmi Bank 20.85 -2.57 527.53
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.92
FIIs 12.78
Insurance 3.73
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.02
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.50% -8.75% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.94% -14.55% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.75% -34.84% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -44.99% -44.77% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.27% -24.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -37.39% -38.77% 17.24% 19.01%

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.70
21.95
Week Low/High 20.70
26.00
Month Low/High 20.70
26.00
YEAR Low/High 20.70
45.00
All TIME Low/High 7.35
213.00

