Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

Dhanalakshmi Bank was incorporated on 14th November 1927 by a group of enterprising entrepreneurs at Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala with a Capital of Rs.11,000/- and had only 7 employees. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in the year 1977. It has today attained national stature with 181 branches and 26 Extension Counters spread over the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra...> More