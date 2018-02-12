JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.

BSE: 512485 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE977F01010
BSE LIVE 14:45 | 14 Jul Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 18.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.15
VOLUME 243000
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 17.15
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 18.00
Buy Qty 3127.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 18.00
CLOSE 17.15
VOLUME 243000
52-Week high 18.00
52-Week low 17.15
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 18.00
Buy Qty 3127.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.06 2.47 185.83
Other Income -
Total Income 7.06 2.47 185.83
Total Expenses 5.33 2.1 153.81
Operating Profit 1.73 0.37 367.57
Net Profit 1.62 0.37 337.84
Equity Capital 4.87 4.87 -
> More on Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Financials Results

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kapashi Commerc. 91.40 1.95 9.14
Sugal & Damani 14.35 -4.97 8.97
Vantage Corp. 16.25 -3.27 8.95
Dhanlaxmi Cotex 18.00 4.96 8.77
Paragon Finance 20.60 -6.36 8.76
Surya India 12.50 25.00 8.74
Aadhaar Ventures 0.55 1.85 8.64
> More on Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Peer Group

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.87
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.56
> More on Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.38%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.35%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.49%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.87%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.70%
3 Year NA NA 17.30% 18.97%

Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.00
18.00
Week Low/High 0.00
18.00
Month Low/High 0.00
18.00
YEAR Low/High 17.15
18.00
All TIME Low/High 4.15
126.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dhanlaxmi Cotex: