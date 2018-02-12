Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.
|BSE: 512485
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE977F01010
|BSE LIVE 14:45 | 14 Jul
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.15
|VOLUME
|243000
|52-Week high
|18.00
|52-Week low
|17.15
|P/E
|3.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|18.00
|Buy Qty
|3127.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.00
|CLOSE
|17.15
|VOLUME
|243000
|52-Week high
|18.00
|52-Week low
|17.15
|P/E
|3.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|18.00
|Buy Qty
|3127.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd.
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.27
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.06
|2.47
|185.83
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.06
|2.47
|185.83
|Total Expenses
|5.33
|2.1
|153.81
|Operating Profit
|1.73
|0.37
|367.57
|Net Profit
|1.62
|0.37
|337.84
|Equity Capital
|4.87
|4.87
|-
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kapashi Commerc.
|91.40
|1.95
|9.14
|Sugal & Damani
|14.35
|-4.97
|8.97
|Vantage Corp.
|16.25
|-3.27
|8.95
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex
|18.00
|4.96
|8.77
|Paragon Finance
|20.60
|-6.36
|8.76
|Surya India
|12.50
|25.00
|8.74
|Aadhaar Ventures
|0.55
|1.85
|8.64
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.35%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.87%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.30%
|18.97%
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.15
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.15
|
|126.00
