Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Lim...> More