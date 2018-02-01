Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 521151
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE953D01016
|BSE 14:04 | 09 Mar
|29.90
|
-0.60
(-1.97%)
|
OPEN
29.90
|
HIGH
29.90
|
LOW
29.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.50
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|47.75
|52-Week low
|26.75
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|29.90
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Lim...> More
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.59
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.38
|30.42
|-29.72
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.12
|225
|Total Income
|21.77
|30.54
|-28.72
|Total Expenses
|19.47
|27.19
|-28.39
|Operating Profit
|2.3
|3.35
|-31.34
|Net Profit
|0.25
|1.16
|-78.45
|Equity Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|-
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vippy Spinpro
|47.50
|0.53
|27.88
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
|Gokak Textiles
|41.10
|-4.97
|26.72
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
|Zenith Exports
|47.00
|5.15
|25.38
|Prag Bosimi Syn.
|3.30
|3.13
|24.55
|GTN Industries
|13.75
|-3.85
|24.12
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.90
|
|29.90
|Week Low/High
|29.90
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|29.80
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.75
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|66.00
