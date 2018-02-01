JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 521151 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE953D01016
BSE 14:04 | 09 Mar 29.90 -0.60
(-1.97%)
OPEN

29.90

 HIGH

29.90

 LOW

29.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 29.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 30.50
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 47.75
52-Week low 26.75
P/E 14.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 29.90
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited is an ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company. The company manufactures and processes quality fabric as per the requirement of the garment manufacturers/exporters who convert the same in fancy garments and ship the same to big buying houses and retail chains all over the world in the form of fashion garments. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.38 30.42 -29.72
Other Income 0.39 0.12 225
Total Income 21.77 30.54 -28.72
Total Expenses 19.47 27.19 -28.39
Operating Profit 2.3 3.35 -31.34
Net Profit 0.25 1.16 -78.45
Equity Capital 8.58 8.58 -
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vippy Spinpro 47.50 0.53 27.88
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46
Gokak Textiles 41.10 -4.97 26.72
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
Zenith Exports 47.00 5.15 25.38
Prag Bosimi Syn. 3.30 3.13 24.55
GTN Industries 13.75 -3.85 24.12
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.61
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.14% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.90
29.90
Week Low/High 29.90
33.00
Month Low/High 29.80
36.00
YEAR Low/High 26.75
48.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
66.00

