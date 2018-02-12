Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd.
|BSE: 503637
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE683D01027
|BSE LIVE 10:50 | 15 Feb
|28.25
|
-0.30
(-1.05%)
|
OPEN
28.25
|
HIGH
28.25
|
LOW
28.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|28.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.55
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|50.45
|52-Week low
|28.25
|P/E
|2825.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|28.25
|Sell Qty
|330.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2825.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|28.25
|CLOSE
|28.55
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|50.45
|52-Week low
|28.25
|P/E
|2825.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|134
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|28.25
|Sell Qty
|330.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2825.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|133.76
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd.
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|134
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2825.00
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.78
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-
|Equity Capital
|9.47
|9.47
|-
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shreekrishna Bio
|141.40
|-4.97
|139.28
|IndiaNivesh
|36.15
|0.28
|136.65
|LKP Securities
|18.60
|1.09
|136.15
|Dhanleela Invest
|28.25
|-1.05
|133.76
|Dhyana Finstock
|135.30
|-9.98
|127.59
|Akme Star Hou. F
|103.00
|1.83
|124.42
|South India Proj
|245.80
|-0.65
|123.64
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-69.69%
|NA
|16.68%
|18.25%
Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.25
|
|28.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|28.25
|Month Low/High
|28.25
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.25
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|214.00
Quick Links for Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices