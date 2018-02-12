JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd.

BSE: 503637 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE683D01027
BSE LIVE 10:50 | 15 Feb 28.25 -0.30
(-1.05%)
OPEN

28.25

 HIGH

28.25

 LOW

28.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 28.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.55
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 50.45
52-Week low 28.25
P/E 2825.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 134
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 28.25
Sell Qty 330.00
OPEN 28.25
CLOSE 28.55
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 50.45
52-Week low 28.25
P/E 2825.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 134
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 28.25
Sell Qty 330.00

About Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd.

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   134
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2825.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Expenses 0.06 -
Operating Profit 0.06 -
Net Profit 0.06 -
Equity Capital 9.47 9.47 -
> More on Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Financials Results

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shreekrishna Bio 141.40 -4.97 139.28
IndiaNivesh 36.15 0.28 136.65
LKP Securities 18.60 1.09 136.15
Dhanleela Invest 28.25 -1.05 133.76
Dhyana Finstock 135.30 -9.98 127.59
Akme Star Hou. F 103.00 1.83 124.42
South India Proj 245.80 -0.65 123.64
> More on Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Peer Group

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.40
> More on Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.23%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 15.99%
3 Year -69.69% NA 16.68% 18.25%

Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.25
28.25
Week Low/High 0.00
28.25
Month Low/High 28.25
28.00
YEAR Low/High 28.25
50.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
214.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dhanleela Investments & Trading Company: