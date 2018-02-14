You are here » Home
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.
|BSE: 531043
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE239F01015
|
BSE
14:36 | 12 Mar
|
32.30
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
33.10
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
32.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha, incorporated on June 11, 1993, is a multi speciality hospital providing reliable diagnostic and therapeutical services. Dhanvantri hospital has been on the fore front of providing state of art equipment and services in western UP since 1994.
It offers diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in all specialities, well equipped multidisciplinary intensive care units and cash...> More
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.56
|3.25
|9.54
|Other Income
|
|0.06
|-
|Total Income
|3.56
|3.31
|7.55
|Total Expenses
|3.1
|2.82
|9.93
|Operating Profit
|0.46
|0.49
|-6.12
|Net Profit
|0.27
|0.32
|-15.63
|Equity Capital
|4.1
|4.1
| -
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Peer Group
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|107.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.30
|
|33.10
|Week Low/High
|31.05
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|31.05
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.85
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.69
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha: