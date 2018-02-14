JUST IN
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.

BSE: 531043 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE239F01015
BSE 14:36 | 12 Mar 32.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

33.10

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

32.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd.

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha, incorporated on June 11, 1993, is a multi speciality hospital providing reliable diagnostic and therapeutical services. Dhanvantri hospital has been on the fore front of providing state of art equipment and services in western UP since 1994. It offers diagnostic and therapeutic facilities in all specialities, well equipped multidisciplinary intensive care units and cash

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.56 3.25 9.54
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 3.56 3.31 7.55
Total Expenses 3.1 2.82 9.93
Operating Profit 0.46 0.49 -6.12
Net Profit 0.27 0.32 -15.63
Equity Capital 4.1 4.1 -
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Transgene Biotek 2.25 -4.26 17.05
Chennai Meena 22.55 1.81 16.84
Soni Medicare 35.20 0.14 15.00
Dhanvantri Jeev. 32.30 0.00 13.24
Noida Medicare 6.50 -2.99 9.40
Secund. Health. 0.92 -1.08 7.71
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.64
Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 107.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.30
33.10
Week Low/High 31.05
35.00
Month Low/High 31.05
36.00
YEAR Low/High 29.85
62.00
All TIME Low/High 3.69
62.00

