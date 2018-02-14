JUST IN
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd.

BSE: 506405 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DHARAMORAR ISIN Code: INE505A01010
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 106.00 0.20
(0.19%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

106.00

 LOW

102.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd.

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd

Promoted in 1919 by the late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co (DMCC) has seen its operations grow over the years. Today, it is a multi-product, multi-locational organisation which has emerged as the single largest manufacturer of SSP in the country and a major producer of heavy chemicals. DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and...> More

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   264
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 49.06 43.75 12.14
Other Income 0.19 0.12 58.33
Total Income 49.25 43.87 12.26
Total Expenses 43.19 37.26 15.92
Operating Profit 6.06 6.62 -8.46
Net Profit 3.36 3.11 8.04
Equity Capital 24.94 21.85 -
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalore Chem. 59.50 -1.33 705.19
Madras Fert. 34.05 -0.58 548.55
Zuari Global 185.85 1.75 547.14
Dharamsi Morarji 106.00 0.19 264.36
Aries Agro 192.40 4.06 250.12
Rama Phosphates 86.50 1.76 153.02
Khaitan Chemical 15.20 1.33 147.44
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.42
Banks/FIs 1.22
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.71
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.75% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month 2.17% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -5.99% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month -18.81% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 6.85% NA 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 611.41% NA 16.72% 18.41%

Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 102.50
106.00
Week Low/High 100.50
110.00
Month Low/High 97.00
112.00
YEAR Low/High 90.55
148.00
All TIME Low/High 3.56
191.00

