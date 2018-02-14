You are here » Home
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd.
|BSE: 506405
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DHARAMORAR
|ISIN Code: INE505A01010
BSE
LIVE
14:17 | 12 Mar
106.00
0.20
(0.19%)
OPEN
105.00
HIGH
106.00
LOW
102.50
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|105.80
|VOLUME
|4762
|52-Week high
|148.00
|52-Week low
|90.55
|P/E
|23.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|264
|Buy Price
|105.20
|Buy Qty
|78.00
|Sell Price
|106.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|105.00
|CLOSE
|105.80
|VOLUME
|4762
|52-Week high
|148.00
|52-Week low
|90.55
|P/E
|23.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|264
|Buy Price
|105.20
|Buy Qty
|78.00
|Sell Price
|106.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd.
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd
Promoted in 1919 by the late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co (DMCC) has seen its operations grow over the years. Today, it is a multi-product, multi-locational organisation which has emerged as the single largest manufacturer of SSP in the country and a major producer of heavy chemicals. DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and...> More
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|49.06
|43.75
|12.14
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.12
|58.33
|Total Income
|49.25
|43.87
|12.26
|Total Expenses
|43.19
|37.26
|15.92
|Operating Profit
|6.06
|6.62
|-8.46
|Net Profit
|3.36
|3.11
|8.04
|Equity Capital
|24.94
|21.85
| -
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - Peer Group
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|2.17%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-5.99%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-18.81%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|6.85%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|611.41%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|102.50
|
|106.00
|Week Low/High
|100.50
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|97.00
|
|112.00
|YEAR Low/High
|90.55
|
|148.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.56
|
|191.00
Quick Links for Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co: