Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd

Promoted in 1919 by the late Ratansi D Morarji to manufacture chemicals at Ambernath, Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co (DMCC) has seen its operations grow over the years. Today, it is a multi-product, multi-locational organisation which has emerged as the single largest manufacturer of SSP in the country and a major producer of heavy chemicals. DMCC has promoted Udaipur Phosphates and Fertilisers and...> More