Dharani Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511451
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE899D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar
|12.00
|
-0.47
(-3.77%)
|
OPEN
12.00
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
12.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dharani Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN
|12.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.47
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|17.47
|52-Week low
|4.56
|P/E
|2.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dharani Finance Ltd.
Dharani Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The authorised capital at the time of registration was Rs. 1 Crore. It was subsequently raised to Rs.5 crores on July 28, 1993. The Company went for a public issue in the year 1994 to the extent of Rs.2.5 crores besides preferential allotment to promoters, directors and their friends and relatives to the extent of Rs.74.28 lakhs. The issue was...> More
Dharani Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|2.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.62
Announcement
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Friday The 9Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Sep 2017
-
-
Board Meeting - 10Th Nov 2017 Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Sep 2
-
Compliance Certificate Regulation 40(9) For The Half Year Ended 30Th Sep 2017
Dharani Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.59
|-72.88
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.06
|216.67
|Total Income
|0.34
|0.65
|-47.69
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.57
|-63.16
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.08
|75
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.07
|71.43
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Dharani Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Octal Credit Cap
|12.40
|0.00
|6.20
|IKAB Securities
|17.85
|-4.80
|6.10
|Galada Finance
|20.00
|-1.23
|6.00
|Dharani Finance
|12.00
|-3.77
|5.99
|Finaventure Cap.
|5.65
|4.82
|5.97
|Mindvision Cap.
|11.25
|-1.32
|5.96
|Provestment Serv
|11.55
|3.03
|5.89
Dharani Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dharani Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-23.81%
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-7.98%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|128.57%
|NA
|17.13%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|240.91%
|NA
|17.20%
|18.68%
Dharani Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|10.83
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.83
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.56
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.51
|
|25.00
