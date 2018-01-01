JUST IN
Dharani Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511451 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE899D01011
BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar 12.00 -0.47
(-3.77%)
OPEN

12.00

 HIGH

12.00

 LOW

12.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dharani Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.47
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 17.47
52-Week low 4.56
P/E 2.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 300.00
OPEN 12.00
CLOSE 12.47
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 17.47
52-Week low 4.56
P/E 2.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.00
Sell Qty 300.00

About Dharani Finance Ltd.

Dharani Finance Ltd

Dharani Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The authorised capital at the time of registration was Rs. 1 Crore. It was subsequently raised to Rs.5 crores on July 28, 1993. The Company went for a public issue in the year 1994 to the extent of Rs.2.5 crores besides preferential allotment to promoters, directors and their friends and relatives to the extent of Rs.74.28 lakhs. The issue was...

Dharani Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dharani Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.59 -72.88
Other Income 0.19 0.06 216.67
Total Income 0.34 0.65 -47.69
Total Expenses 0.21 0.57 -63.16
Operating Profit 0.14 0.08 75
Net Profit 0.12 0.07 71.43
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Dharani Finance Ltd Financials Results

Dharani Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Octal Credit Cap 12.40 0.00 6.20
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00
Dharani Finance 12.00 -3.77 5.99
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96
Provestment Serv 11.55 3.03 5.89
Dharani Finance Ltd Peer Group

Dharani Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.53
Dharani Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dharani Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month -23.81% NA -1.15% -0.59%
3 Month -7.98% NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year 128.57% NA 17.13% 16.42%
3 Year 240.91% NA 17.20% 18.68%

Dharani Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.00
Week Low/High 10.83
12.00
Month Low/High 10.83
17.00
YEAR Low/High 4.56
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.51
25.00

