Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 507442 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DHARSUGAR ISIN Code: INE988C01014
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 17.10 -0.20
(-1.16%)
OPEN

17.90

 HIGH

17.90

 LOW

16.70
NSE LIVE 14:22 | 12 Mar 17.30 -0.20
(-1.14%)
OPEN

18.15

 HIGH

18.15

 LOW

16.80
About Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dharani Cements, Dharani Finance, Pallava Hotels and PGP International. The company manufactures sugar and its by-products. It has its sugar plants at Dharani Nagar, Tamilnadu, and Nayagrah, Orissa, ...> More

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 116.73 132.32 -11.78
Other Income 3.32 1.13 193.81
Total Income 120.05 133.44 -10.03
Total Expenses 118.52 127.18 -6.81
Operating Profit 1.53 6.26 -75.56
Net Profit -22.57 -15.19 -48.58
Equity Capital 33.2 33.2 -
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KM Sugar Mills 11.00 -4.68 101.20
Rajshree Sugars 29.25 -4.41 82.40
Rana Sugars 4.86 -2.02 74.64
Dharani Sugars 17.10 -1.16 56.77
Kesar Enterprise 47.70 -7.83 48.08
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.25 -5.77 45.91
Gayatri Sugars 9.85 0.41 43.04
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.55
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 20.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.32
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -20.65% -21.00% 0.07% -0.84%
1 Month -30.35% -28.95% -1.54% -0.81%
3 Month -42.90% -43.56% 1.64% 1.02%
6 Month -26.13% -24.95% 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year -46.56% -46.85% 16.67% 16.17%
3 Year 14.00% 8.13% 16.73% 18.43%

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.70
17.90
Week Low/High 16.65
25.00
Month Low/High 16.65
27.00
YEAR Low/High 16.65
43.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
129.00

