Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dharani Cements, Dharani Finance, Pallava Hotels and PGP International. The company manufactures sugar and its by-products. It has its sugar plants at Dharani Nagar, Tamilnadu, and Nayagrah, Orissa, ...> More