Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 507442
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DHARSUGAR
|ISIN Code: INE988C01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:38 | 12 Mar
|
17.10
|
-0.20
(-1.16%)
|
OPEN
17.90
|
HIGH
17.90
|
LOW
16.70
|
NSE
LIVE
14:22 | 12 Mar
|
17.30
|
-0.20
(-1.14%)
|
OPEN
18.15
|
HIGH
18.15
|
LOW
16.80
About Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated in Jun.'87 as a public limited company in Tamilnadu, Dharani Sugars and Chemicals, was promoted by Palani G Periasamy and his associates. It is the flagship of the PGP group comprising Dharani Cements, Dharani Finance, Pallava Hotels and PGP International.
The company manufactures sugar and its by-products. It has its sugar plants at Dharani Nagar, Tamilnadu, and Nayagrah, Orissa, ...> More
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|116.73
|132.32
|-11.78
|Other Income
|3.32
|1.13
|193.81
|Total Income
|120.05
|133.44
|-10.03
|Total Expenses
|118.52
|127.18
|-6.81
|Operating Profit
|1.53
|6.26
|-75.56
|Net Profit
|-22.57
|-15.19
|-48.58
|Equity Capital
|33.2
|33.2
| -
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-20.65%
|-21.00%
|0.07%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-30.35%
|-28.95%
|-1.54%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-42.90%
|-43.56%
|1.64%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|-26.13%
|-24.95%
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|-46.56%
|-46.85%
|16.67%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|14.00%
|8.13%
|16.73%
|18.43%
Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.70
|
|17.90
|Week Low/High
|16.65
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|16.65
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.65
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|129.00
Quick Links for Dharani Sugars & Chemicals: