Dharti Proteins Ltd

Dharti Proteins Ltd engages in manufacturing, selling, and distributing edible and non edible oils. It also sells castor oil and its by product de-oiled cakes.The company offers castor seeds, castor oil, castor cakes, refined cotton oil, palmolein oil, packing material, chemicals and other products. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company was formerly known as Devika Protei...> More