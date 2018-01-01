Dharti Proteins Ltd.
|BSE: 531171
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE248C01013
|BSE 15:15 | 24 Aug
|Dharti Proteins Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dharti Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.42
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.45
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dharti Proteins Ltd.
Dharti Proteins Ltd engages in manufacturing, selling, and distributing edible and non edible oils. It also sells castor oil and its by product de-oiled cakes.The company offers castor seeds, castor oil, castor cakes, refined cotton oil, palmolein oil, packing material, chemicals and other products. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company was formerly known as Devika Protei...> More
Dharti Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
Dharti Proteins Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|10.28
|10.28
|-
Dharti Proteins Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Response Info.
|6.00
|1.87
|3.59
|Universal Office
|2.43
|-4.71
|3.56
|Trivikrama Inds.
|5.00
|0.81
|3.56
|Dharti Proteins
|3.45
|0.88
|3.55
|Saral Mining
|0.73
|-3.95
|3.54
|Nimbus Inds
|4.65
|-4.91
|3.54
|Enterprise Intl.
|11.77
|1.99
|3.51
Dharti Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dharti Proteins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dharti Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.45
|
|3.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.45
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Dharti Proteins:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices