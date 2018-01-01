JUST IN
Dharti Proteins Ltd.

BSE: 531171 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE248C01013
BSE 15:15 | 24 Aug Dharti Proteins Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dharti Proteins Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.42
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 3.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.45
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dharti Proteins Ltd.

Dharti Proteins Ltd

Dharti Proteins Ltd engages in manufacturing, selling, and distributing edible and non edible oils. It also sells castor oil and its by product de-oiled cakes.The company offers castor seeds, castor oil, castor cakes, refined cotton oil, palmolein oil, packing material, chemicals and other products. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company was formerly known as Devika Protei...> More

Dharti Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
Dharti Proteins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.04 -
Equity Capital 10.28 10.28 -
Dharti Proteins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Response Info. 6.00 1.87 3.59
Universal Office 2.43 -4.71 3.56
Trivikrama Inds. 5.00 0.81 3.56
Dharti Proteins 3.45 0.88 3.55
Saral Mining 0.73 -3.95 3.54
Nimbus Inds 4.65 -4.91 3.54
Enterprise Intl. 11.77 1.99 3.51
Dharti Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.60
Dharti Proteins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dharti Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.45
3.45
Week Low/High 0.00
3.45
Month Low/High 0.00
3.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.45
All TIME Low/High 1.15
50.00

