Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.

BSE: 501945 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE758D01027
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 22 Feb 2.77 -0.05
(-1.77%)
OPEN

2.77

 HIGH

2.77

 LOW

2.77
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd

The Hingir- Rampur Coal Company Limited (THRCCL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on August 21, 1909 under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, Bombay and it started its activities as coal mining business during the same year. The company has been presently promoted by Killick Nixon Limited. The company has its mines located in Bihar. Some of the major clients of the company include...> More

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.01 100
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.83 1.83 -
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mavens Biotech 0.47 -4.08 5.17
Newever Trade 2.16 20.00 5.17
DECOROUS INV&TRD 14.96 4.98 5.16
Dhenu Buildcon 2.77 -1.77 5.07
Radhey Trade 15.50 -3.13 5.02
Standard Battery 9.65 4.66 5.02
AAR Commercial 5.00 -50.00 5.01
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.53
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.53
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.52% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.66% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.04% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.70% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.76% 18.38%

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.77
2.77
Week Low/High 0.00
2.77
Month Low/High 2.77
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.77
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
165.00

