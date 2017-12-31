You are here » Home
» Company
» Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 501945
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE758D01027
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 22 Feb
|
2.77
|
-0.05
(-1.77%)
|
OPEN
2.77
|
HIGH
2.77
|
LOW
2.77
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.82
|VOLUME
|43000
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.77
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.77
|Sell Qty
|27000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.77
|CLOSE
|2.82
|VOLUME
|43000
|52-Week high
|3.00
|52-Week low
|2.77
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.77
|Sell Qty
|27000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.07
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd.
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd
The Hingir- Rampur Coal Company Limited (THRCCL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra on August 21, 1909 under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, Bombay and it started its activities as coal mining business during the same year. The company has been presently promoted by Killick Nixon Limited. The company has its mines located in Bihar. Some of the major clients of the company include...> More
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Financial Results
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - Peer Group
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.52%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.66%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.04%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.70%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.76%
|18.38%
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.77
|
|2.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.77
|Month Low/High
|2.77
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.77
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|165.00
Quick Links for Dhenu Buildcon Infra: