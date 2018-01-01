You are here » Home
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 526971
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE313G01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
63.20
|
-0.40
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
68.70
|
HIGH
68.80
|
LOW
60.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|68.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.60
|VOLUME
|7500
|52-Week high
|97.05
|52-Week low
|35.50
|P/E
|6.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|68.70
|CLOSE
|63.60
|VOLUME
|7500
|52-Week high
|97.05
|52-Week low
|35.50
|P/E
|6.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd
Dhoot Industrial Finance Limited engages in the trade of chemicals, papers, electronics, and shares primarily in India. The company also trades in compressed gas. In addition, it involves in the generation of wind power; and provides bill discounting services. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Dhoot Industrial Finance was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of...> More
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.25
|16.87
|8.18
|Other Income
|1.75
|2.84
|-38.38
|Total Income
|20
|19.71
|1.47
|Total Expenses
|16.26
|17.19
|-5.41
|Operating Profit
|3.74
|2.52
|48.41
|Net Profit
|2.08
|0.57
|264.91
|Equity Capital
|5.42
|5.42
| -
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.23%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|43.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|73.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|286.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.90
|
|68.80
|Week Low/High
|60.90
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|60.90
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.50
|
|97.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|97.00
Quick Links for Dhoot Industrial Finance: