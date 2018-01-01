JUST IN
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.

BSE: 526971 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE313G01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 63.20 -0.40
(-0.63%)
OPEN

68.70

 HIGH

68.80

 LOW

60.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd

Dhoot Industrial Finance Limited engages in the trade of chemicals, papers, electronics, and shares primarily in India. The company also trades in compressed gas. In addition, it involves in the generation of wind power; and provides bill discounting services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Dhoot Industrial Finance was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name of...> More

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 183.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.25 16.87 8.18
Other Income 1.75 2.84 -38.38
Total Income 20 19.71 1.47
Total Expenses 16.26 17.19 -5.41
Operating Profit 3.74 2.52 48.41
Net Profit 2.08 0.57 264.91
Equity Capital 5.42 5.42 -
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KGN Industries 1.86 0.00 41.39
Vitan Agro 4.70 0.00 39.25
T & I Global 72.00 -3.03 36.50
Dhoot Indl.Fin 63.20 -0.63 36.02
Jash Dealmark 69.10 -4.62 34.48
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
Zenlabs Ethica 50.25 -4.19 31.15
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.06
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.59
Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.23% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 43.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 73.63% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 286.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.90
68.80
Week Low/High 60.90
73.00
Month Low/High 60.90
80.00
YEAR Low/High 35.50
97.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
97.00

