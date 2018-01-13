DHP India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1991 DHP India Ltd(formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is engaged in Investment and Financial Services. This kolkata based company is headed by Mr.Joginder Pal Kundra,Chairman. Apart from financial services, the company is also been engaged in Manufacture of Domestic Pressure regulator for LPG Cylinder. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufa...> More