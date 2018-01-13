JUST IN
DHP India Ltd.

BSE: 531306 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE590D01016
BSE 14:56 | 12 Mar 503.90 23.95
(4.99%)
OPEN

503.90

 HIGH

503.90

 LOW

503.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan DHP India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About DHP India Ltd.

DHP India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1991 DHP India Ltd(formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is engaged in Investment and Financial Services. This kolkata based company is headed by Mr.Joginder Pal Kundra,Chairman. Apart from financial services, the company is also been engaged in Manufacture of Domestic Pressure regulator for LPG Cylinder. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufa...> More

DHP India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   151
EPS - TTM () [*S] 49.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 168.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

DHP India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.37 13.11 9.61
Other Income 4.43 -1.27 448.82
Total Income 18.8 11.84 58.78
Total Expenses 11.34 8.88 27.7
Operating Profit 7.46 2.96 152.03
Net Profit 5.64 1.25 351.2
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on DHP India Ltd Financials Results

DHP India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Acrysil 506.15 -3.20 262.69
Fedders Electric 68.15 -1.16 231.51
Hind Rectifiers 129.35 1.77 214.07
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
Sharp India 40.35 -4.95 104.67
Permanent Magnet 95.80 3.85 82.39
> More on DHP India Ltd Peer Group

DHP India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
> More on DHP India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DHP India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.11% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.74% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 7.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 346.32% NA 17.24% 19.01%

DHP India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 503.90
503.90
Week Low/High 432.00
503.90
Month Low/High 432.00
590.00
YEAR Low/High 335.20
648.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
648.00

