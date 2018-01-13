DHP India Ltd.
|BSE: 531306
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE590D01016
|BSE 14:56 | 12 Mar
|503.90
|
23.95
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
503.90
|
HIGH
503.90
|
LOW
503.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|DHP India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|503.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|479.95
|VOLUME
|1327
|52-Week high
|648.00
|52-Week low
|335.20
|P/E
|10.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|503.90
|Buy Qty
|3783.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|503.90
|CLOSE
|479.95
|VOLUME
|1327
|52-Week high
|648.00
|52-Week low
|335.20
|P/E
|10.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|503.90
|Buy Qty
|3783.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151.17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About DHP India Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1991 DHP India Ltd(formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is engaged in Investment and Financial Services. This kolkata based company is headed by Mr.Joginder Pal Kundra,Chairman. Apart from financial services, the company is also been engaged in Manufacture of Domestic Pressure regulator for LPG Cylinder. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufa...> More
DHP India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|151
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|49.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|168.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.99
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited (With Limited Review) Financial Results Of Third Quarter And First Nine Months Ended 31/12
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/01/2018 For Approval Of Resignation Of Existing Company Sec
-
-
Financial Results Of Second Quarter And First Half Year Ended 30/09/2017
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/11/2017 For Approval Of Unaudited (With Limited Review By A
DHP India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.37
|13.11
|9.61
|Other Income
|4.43
|-1.27
|448.82
|Total Income
|18.8
|11.84
|58.78
|Total Expenses
|11.34
|8.88
|27.7
|Operating Profit
|7.46
|2.96
|152.03
|Net Profit
|5.64
|1.25
|351.2
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
DHP India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Acrysil
|506.15
|-3.20
|262.69
|Fedders Electric
|68.15
|-1.16
|231.51
|Hind Rectifiers
|129.35
|1.77
|214.07
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
|MIC Electronics
|6.42
|4.90
|141.40
|Sharp India
|40.35
|-4.95
|104.67
|Permanent Magnet
|95.80
|3.85
|82.39
DHP India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DHP India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.11%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.74%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|7.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|346.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
DHP India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|503.90
|
|503.90
|Week Low/High
|432.00
|
|503.90
|Month Low/High
|432.00
|
|590.00
|YEAR Low/High
|335.20
|
|648.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|648.00
Quick Links for DHP India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices