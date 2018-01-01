Dhruv Estates Ltd.
|BSE: 507886
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE780E01011
|BSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Jan
|Dhruv Estates Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dhruv Estates Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|33.00
|52-Week low
|22.10
|P/E
|195.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.20
|Sell Qty
|12316.00
About Dhruv Estates Ltd.
Dhruv Estates Ltd was originally incorporated under the name and style of Kanungo Constructions Limited and that certificate of Incorporation and commencement of Business in this behalf was issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Mumbai onthe October 3, 1983 and October 20, 1983 respectively. The name of the company was subsequently changed from Kanungo Constructions Limited to its p...> More
Dhruv Estates Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|195.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.99
Announcement
Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For December 31 2017
Intimation Of The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Unaudited Financial Resulfs For The Quarter Ended On 30Th September 2017 Along With Reconciliation T
Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For September 30 2017
Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Dhruv Estates Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|-
Dhruv Estates Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Patidar Build.
|6.39
|-4.63
|3.51
|KMF Builders
|2.66
|-5.00
|3.24
|Shree Precoated
|0.37
|0.00
|3.06
|Dhruv Estates
|31.20
|0.65
|3.00
|Vaghani Techno
|5.67
|-4.55
|2.96
|Diamant Infra.
|0.70
|-4.11
|2.46
|Haz.Multi Proj.
|0.88
|-1.12
|2.23
Dhruv Estates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhruv Estates Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.42%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.76%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.14%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|34.48%
|NA
|16.81%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|18.40%
Dhruv Estates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.00
|
|31.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|31.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|31.20
|YEAR Low/High
|22.10
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|116.00
