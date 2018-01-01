JUST IN
Dhruv Estates Ltd.

BSE: 507886 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE780E01011
BSE LIVE 13:18 | 12 Jan Dhruv Estates Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhruv Estates Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 31.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.00
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 33.00
52-Week low 22.10
P/E 195.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 31.20
Sell Qty 12316.00
About Dhruv Estates Ltd.

Dhruv Estates Ltd

Dhruv Estates Ltd was originally incorporated under the name and style of Kanungo Constructions Limited and that certificate of Incorporation and commencement of Business in this behalf was issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Mumbai onthe October 3, 1983 and October 20, 1983 respectively. The name of the company was subsequently changed from Kanungo Constructions Limited to its p...> More

Dhruv Estates Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 195.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dhruv Estates Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 0.96 0.96 -
Dhruv Estates Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Patidar Build. 6.39 -4.63 3.51
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Shree Precoated 0.37 0.00 3.06
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Vaghani Techno 5.67 -4.55 2.96
Diamant Infra. 0.70 -4.11 2.46
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Dhruv Estates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.85
Dhruv Estates Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.19% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.42% -0.83%
3 Month NA NA 1.76% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 5.14% 4.36%
1 Year 34.48% NA 16.81% 16.14%
3 Year NA NA 16.87% 18.40%

Dhruv Estates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.00
31.20
Week Low/High 0.00
31.20
Month Low/High 0.00
31.20
YEAR Low/High 22.10
33.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
116.00

