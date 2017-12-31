You are here » Home
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531237
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE972E01014
|
BSE
15:14 | 15 Dec
|
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.10
|VOLUME
|996
|52-Week high
|7.20
|52-Week low
|6.75
|P/E
|37.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|6.75
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
Dhruva Capital Services Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company operates in the financial services sector in India. It engages in hire purchase and leasing operations, as well as offers ICDs, loans, and advances. The company is based in Udaipur, India....> More
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|3.26
|3.26
| -
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-34.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.75
|
|6.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.75
|YEAR Low/High
|6.75
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.60
|
|92.00
