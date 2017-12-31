JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dhruva Capital Services Ltd

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 531237 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE972E01014
BSE 15:14 | 15 Dec Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.10
VOLUME 996
52-Week high 7.20
52-Week low 6.75
P/E 37.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 6.75
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.75
CLOSE 7.10
VOLUME 996
52-Week high 7.20
52-Week low 6.75
P/E 37.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 6.75
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd

Dhruva Capital Services Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company operates in the financial services sector in India. It engages in hire purchase and leasing operations, as well as offers ICDs, loans, and advances. The company is based in Udaipur, India....> More

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.05 20
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 3.26 3.26 -
> More on Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Financials Results

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Class. Gl. Fin. 0.62 -4.62 2.28
Krishana Fabrics 7.42 -1.98 2.27
Hind Securities 4.36 -4.39 2.22
Dhruva Cap.Serv. 6.75 -4.93 2.20
Vani Commercial 5.35 0.00 2.20
M B Parikh Fins. 7.28 -4.84 2.18
Himalchuli Food 11.50 4.93 2.18
> More on Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Peer Group

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.61
> More on Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -34.78% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.75
6.75
Week Low/High 0.00
6.75
Month Low/High 0.00
6.75
YEAR Low/High 6.75
7.00
All TIME Low/High 2.60
92.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dhruva Capital Services: