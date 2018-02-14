Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.
|BSE: 523736
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DPL
|ISIN Code: INE477B01010
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|146.15
|
4.90
(3.47%)
|
OPEN
146.50
|
HIGH
147.80
|
LOW
144.00
|NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|146.20
|
4.50
(3.18%)
|
OPEN
144.90
|
HIGH
148.00
|
LOW
142.30
About Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.
Dhunseri Tea Company (DTCL) was incorporated in 1961. The S L Dhanuka group took over the management of the company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the company was renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.'91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estat...> More
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|512
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|229.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|256.63
|12.06
|2027.94
|Other Income
|2.73
|1.07
|155.14
|Total Income
|259.36
|13.13
|1875.32
|Total Expenses
|227.3
|3.4
|6585.29
|Operating Profit
|32.06
|9.74
|229.16
|Net Profit
|26.6
|7.41
|258.97
|Equity Capital
|35.03
|35.03
|-
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oricon Enter.
|55.35
|1.28
|869.27
|DCW
|33.95
|-1.59
|750.30
|Manali Petrochem
|34.20
|-1.72
|588.24
|Dhunseri Petro.
|146.15
|3.47
|511.82
|Agarwal Indl.
|340.30
|5.00
|349.15
|Diamines & Chem.
|99.90
|-0.65
|97.70
|Hind.Fluoro Carb
|9.54
|-4.70
|18.70
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|-6.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.55%
|-3.08%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.85%
|10.42%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|46.37%
|39.97%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|96.57%
|94.80%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|168.91%
|161.54%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|144.00
|
|147.80
|Week Low/High
|135.25
|
|160.00
|Month Low/High
|135.25
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|71.25
|
|196.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.60
|
|244.00
