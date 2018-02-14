Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd

Dhunseri Tea Company (DTCL) was incorporated in 1961. The S L Dhanuka group took over the management of the company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the company was renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.'91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estat...> More