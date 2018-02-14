JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.

BSE: 523736 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DPL ISIN Code: INE477B01010
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 146.15 4.90
(3.47%)
OPEN

146.50

 HIGH

147.80

 LOW

144.00
NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 146.20 4.50
(3.18%)
OPEN

144.90

 HIGH

148.00

 LOW

142.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 146.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 141.25
VOLUME 10553
52-Week high 196.00
52-Week low 71.25
P/E 29.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 512
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 146.15
Sell Qty 47.00
OPEN 146.50
CLOSE 141.25
VOLUME 10553
52-Week high 196.00
52-Week low 71.25
P/E 29.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 512
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 146.15
Sell Qty 47.00

About Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd

Dhunseri Tea Company (DTCL) was incorporated in 1961. The S L Dhanuka group took over the management of the company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the company was renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.'91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estat...> More

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   512
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 229.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 256.63 12.06 2027.94
Other Income 2.73 1.07 155.14
Total Income 259.36 13.13 1875.32
Total Expenses 227.3 3.4 6585.29
Operating Profit 32.06 9.74 229.16
Net Profit 26.6 7.41 258.97
Equity Capital 35.03 35.03 -
> More on Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd Financials Results

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oricon Enter. 55.35 1.28 869.27
DCW 33.95 -1.59 750.30
Manali Petrochem 34.20 -1.72 588.24
Dhunseri Petro. 146.15 3.47 511.82
Agarwal Indl. 340.30 5.00 349.15
Diamines & Chem. 99.90 -0.65 97.70
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
> More on Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd Peer Group

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.21
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 3.67
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.68
> More on Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.81% -6.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.55% -3.08% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.85% 10.42% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 46.37% 39.97% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 96.57% 94.80% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 168.91% 161.54% 17.24% 19.01%

Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 144.00
147.80
Week Low/High 135.25
160.00
Month Low/High 135.25
178.00
YEAR Low/High 71.25
196.00
All TIME Low/High 10.60
244.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dhunseri Petrochem: