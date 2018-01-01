You are here » Home
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 508860
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE206I01026
|
BSE
LIVE
11:19 | 12 Mar
|
0.70
|
-0.03
(-4.11%)
|
OPEN
0.70
|
HIGH
0.70
|
LOW
0.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|5700
|52-Week high
|1.45
|52-Week low
|0.58
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.70
|Buy Qty
|302.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.70
|CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|5700
|52-Week high
|1.45
|52-Week low
|0.58
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.70
|Buy Qty
|302.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd
Diamant Carbon and Graphite Products Ltd.(DCGP), the Gujarat based company is into manufactures and markets Carbon and Graphite products.
The company has installed new production line for resin bonded crucibles in the year 1998-99 at a cost of 1.5 crores. The commercial production have commenced during 2001-02.
The untimely demise of the 2 promoters who are looking the total affaris of the C...> More
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|1.17
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Total Income
|0.01
|1.24
|-99.19
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|1.2
|-103.33
|Net Profit
|-0.24
|0.14
|-271.43
|Equity Capital
|7.04
|7.04
| -
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.48%
|NA
|0.21%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-18.60%
|NA
|-1.41%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|9.38%
|NA
|1.77%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|-39.13%
|NA
|5.15%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-5.41%
|NA
|16.82%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|-53.64%
|NA
|16.89%
|18.48%
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.70
|Week Low/High
|0.64
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.64
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.58
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|67.00
Quick Links for Diamant Infrastructure: