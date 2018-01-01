JUST IN
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 508860 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE206I01026
BSE LIVE 11:19 | 12 Mar 0.70 -0.03
(-4.11%)
OPEN

0.70

 HIGH

0.70

 LOW

0.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Diamant Infrastructure Ltd.

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.17 -
Other Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Income 0.01 1.24 -99.19
Total Expenses 0.05 0.03 66.67
Operating Profit -0.04 1.2 -103.33
Net Profit -0.24 0.14 -271.43
Equity Capital 7.04 7.04 -
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Precoated 0.37 0.00 3.06
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Vaghani Techno 5.67 -4.55 2.96
Diamant Infra. 0.70 -4.11 2.46
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
Sikozy Realtors 0.45 4.65 2.01
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.65
Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.48% NA 0.21% -0.79%
1 Month -18.60% NA -1.41% -0.76%
3 Month 9.38% NA 1.77% 1.07%
6 Month -39.13% NA 5.15% 4.43%
1 Year -5.41% NA 16.82% 16.22%
3 Year -53.64% NA 16.89% 18.48%

Diamant Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.70
0.70
Week Low/High 0.64
1.00
Month Low/High 0.64
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.58
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
67.00

