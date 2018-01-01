JUST IN
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500120 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE591D01014
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 99.60 -0.95
(-0.94%)
OPEN

100.15

 HIGH

101.00

 LOW

99.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ethyleneamines. They operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-...> More

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   97
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.64 7.36 30.98
Other Income 0.11 0.03 266.67
Total Income 9.75 7.39 31.94
Total Expenses 6.63 5.49 20.77
Operating Profit 3.13 1.9 64.74
Net Profit 1.78 0.69 157.97
Equity Capital 9.78 9.78 -
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manali Petrochem 34.35 -1.29 590.82
Dhunseri Petro. 145.95 3.33 511.12
Agarwal Indl. 332.00 2.44 340.63
Diamines & Chem. 99.60 -0.94 97.41
Hind.Fluoro Carb 9.54 -4.70 18.70
Polychem 380.00 -1.54 15.20
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 29.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.44
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.30% NA -0.11% -1.04%
1 Month -9.95% NA -1.73% -1.00%
3 Month 3.86% NA 1.44% 0.82%
6 Month 25.76% NA 4.82% 4.18%
1 Year 85.30% NA 16.45% 15.94%
3 Year 222.85% NA 16.51% 18.19%

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 99.60
101.00
Week Low/High 97.30
108.00
Month Low/High 97.30
114.00
YEAR Low/High 53.00
123.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
123.00

