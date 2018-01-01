You are here » Home
» Company
» Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500120
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE591D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
99.60
|
-0.95
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
100.15
|
HIGH
101.00
|
LOW
99.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|100.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|100.55
|VOLUME
|1005
|52-Week high
|123.30
|52-Week low
|53.00
|P/E
|13.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|99.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|100.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|100.15
|CLOSE
|100.55
|VOLUME
|1005
|52-Week high
|123.30
|52-Week low
|53.00
|P/E
|13.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97
|Buy Price
|99.60
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|100.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97.41
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
Diamines and Chemicals Ltd is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Ethyleneamines. They operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-...> More
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.64
|7.36
|30.98
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|266.67
|Total Income
|9.75
|7.39
|31.94
|Total Expenses
|6.63
|5.49
|20.77
|Operating Profit
|3.13
|1.9
|64.74
|Net Profit
|1.78
|0.69
|157.97
|Equity Capital
|9.78
|9.78
| -
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.30%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.04%
|1 Month
|-9.95%
|NA
|-1.73%
|-1.00%
|3 Month
|3.86%
|NA
|1.44%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|25.76%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.18%
|1 Year
|85.30%
|NA
|16.45%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|222.85%
|NA
|16.51%
|18.19%
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|99.60
|
|101.00
|Week Low/High
|97.30
|
|108.00
|Month Low/High
|97.30
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.00
|
|123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|123.00
Quick Links for Diamines & Chemicals: