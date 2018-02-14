JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Diamond Infosystems Ltd.

BSE: 530801 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE280D01022
BSE 10:08 | 28 Feb 1.52 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.52

 HIGH

1.52

 LOW

1.52
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Diamond Infosystems Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.52
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.52
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 3.04
52-Week low 1.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 1.52
Buy Qty 985.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.52
CLOSE 1.52
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 3.04
52-Week low 1.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 61
Buy Price 1.52
Buy Qty 985.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Diamond Infosystems Ltd.

Diamond Infosystems Ltd

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.04 121.52 -74.46
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 31.05 121.54 -74.45
Total Expenses 31.07 121.42 -74.41
Operating Profit -0.03 0.12 -125
Net Profit -0.11 0.03 -466.67
Equity Capital 40.2 40.2 -
> More on Diamond Infosystems Ltd Financials Results

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Technvision Ven. 105.65 -1.99 66.35
Sphere Global 35.65 -1.66 64.42
Tera Software 50.20 2.66 62.80
Diamond Infosys. 1.52 0.00 61.10
COSYN 78.90 1.28 59.18
California Soft. 46.50 -4.91 57.52
Softsol India 33.60 5.00 56.52
> More on Diamond Infosystems Ltd Peer Group

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.25
Banks/FIs 5.41
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.15
> More on Diamond Infosystems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.69% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -41.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Diamond Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.52
1.52
Week Low/High 0.00
1.52
Month Low/High 1.52
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.20
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.47
4.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Diamond Infosystems: