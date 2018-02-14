You are here » Home
» Company
» Diamond Infosystems Ltd
Diamond Infosystems Ltd.
|BSE: 530801
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE280D01022
|
BSE
10:08 | 28 Feb
|
1.52
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.52
|
HIGH
1.52
|
LOW
1.52
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Diamond Infosystems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.52
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|3.04
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|1.52
|Buy Qty
|985.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.52
|CLOSE
|1.52
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|3.04
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|1.52
|Buy Qty
|985.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61.10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Diamond Infosystems Ltd.
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Diamond Infosystems Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.04
|121.52
|-74.46
|Other Income
|
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|31.05
|121.54
|-74.45
|Total Expenses
|31.07
|121.42
|-74.41
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.12
|-125
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|0.03
|-466.67
|Equity Capital
|40.2
|40.2
| -
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.69%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Diamond Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.52
|
|1.52
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.52
|Month Low/High
|1.52
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.20
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.47
|
|4.00
Quick Links for Diamond Infosystems: