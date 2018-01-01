DIC India Ltd.
|BSE: 500089
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DICIND
|ISIN Code: INE303A01010
|BSE LIVE 11:30 | 12 Mar
|498.30
|
8.90
(1.82%)
|
OPEN
498.25
|
HIGH
498.30
|
LOW
498.25
|NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|490.00
|
3.70
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
493.55
|
HIGH
495.00
|
LOW
485.00
|OPEN
|498.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|489.40
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|635.00
|52-Week low
|432.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|457
|Buy Price
|486.25
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|499.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|493.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|486.30
|VOLUME
|324
|52-Week high
|624.90
|52-Week low
|434.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|457
|Buy Price
|490.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|491.85
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|498.25
|CLOSE
|489.40
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|635.00
|52-Week low
|432.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|457
|Buy Price
|486.25
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|499.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|493.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|486.30
|VOLUME
|324
|52-Week high
|624.90
|52-Week low
|434.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|457.44
|Buy Price
|490.00
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|491.85
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About DIC India Ltd.
Coates of India, incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'47, was promoted by Coates Brothers & Company (now known as Coates Brothers) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and market printing inks and allied products. The company went public in 1962. Coates Brothers, UK, has a 51% stake in the company. The company is a part of Dainippon Ink & Chemicals Inc. (DIC), Japan. DIC al...> More
DIC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|457
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Mar 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|315.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
DIC India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|199.54
|179.86
|10.94
|Other Income
|1.87
|3.65
|-48.77
|Total Income
|201.41
|183.52
|9.75
|Total Expenses
|207.14
|175.01
|18.36
|Operating Profit
|-5.72
|8.51
|-167.22
|Net Profit
|-3.51
|5.12
|-168.55
|Equity Capital
|9.18
|9.18
|-
DIC India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Andhra Petrochem
|58.50
|1.47
|497.07
|Camphor & Allied
|965.00
|-1.03
|495.05
|TGV Sraac
|51.25
|-1.16
|470.58
|DIC India
|498.30
|1.82
|457.44
|Bhageria Indust.
|284.00
|-0.09
|452.13
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.50
|-0.96
|427.35
|IOL Chemicals
|75.45
|0.94
|424.10
DIC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DIC India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.90%
|-6.13%
|-0.08%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-5.28%
|-6.68%
|-1.70%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|1.82%
|-3.02%
|1.48%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-3.99%
|-4.88%
|4.85%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|8.24%
|6.39%
|16.49%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|42.13%
|41.13%
|16.55%
|18.23%
DIC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|498.25
|
|498.30
|Week Low/High
|481.00
|
|524.00
|Month Low/High
|481.00
|
|545.00
|YEAR Low/High
|432.65
|
|635.00
|All TIME Low/High
|49.46
|
|747.00
Quick Links for DIC India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices