DIC India Ltd.

BSE: 500089 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DICIND ISIN Code: INE303A01010
BSE LIVE 11:30 | 12 Mar 498.30 8.90
(1.82%)
OPEN

498.25

 HIGH

498.30

 LOW

498.25
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 490.00 3.70
(0.76%)
OPEN

493.55

 HIGH

495.00

 LOW

485.00
OPEN 498.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 489.40
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 635.00
52-Week low 432.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 457
Buy Price 486.25
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 499.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About DIC India Ltd.

DIC India Ltd

Coates of India, incorporated as a private limited company in Apr.'47, was promoted by Coates Brothers & Company (now known as Coates Brothers) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and market printing inks and allied products. The company went public in 1962. Coates Brothers, UK, has a 51% stake in the company. The company is a part of Dainippon Ink & Chemicals Inc. (DIC), Japan.

DIC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   457
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Mar 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 315.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DIC India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 199.54 179.86 10.94
Other Income 1.87 3.65 -48.77
Total Income 201.41 183.52 9.75
Total Expenses 207.14 175.01 18.36
Operating Profit -5.72 8.51 -167.22
Net Profit -3.51 5.12 -168.55
Equity Capital 9.18 9.18 -
More on DIC India Ltd Financials Results

DIC India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Andhra Petrochem 58.50 1.47 497.07
Camphor & Allied 965.00 -1.03 495.05
TGV Sraac 51.25 -1.16 470.58
DIC India 498.30 1.82 457.44
Bhageria Indust. 284.00 -0.09 452.13
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.50 -0.96 427.35
IOL Chemicals 75.45 0.94 424.10
More on DIC India Ltd Peer Group

DIC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.75
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.98
More on DIC India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DIC India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.90% -6.13% -0.08% -1.01%
1 Month -5.28% -6.68% -1.70% -0.98%
3 Month 1.82% -3.02% 1.48% 0.85%
6 Month -3.99% -4.88% 4.85% 4.21%
1 Year 8.24% 6.39% 16.49% 15.97%
3 Year 42.13% 41.13% 16.55% 18.23%

DIC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 498.25
498.30
Week Low/High 481.00
524.00
Month Low/High 481.00
545.00
YEAR Low/High 432.65
635.00
All TIME Low/High 49.46
747.00

