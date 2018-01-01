DIL Ltd

Promoted by a technocrat, D V K Raju, Duphar-Interfran (DIL) was incorporated in May '51 as International Franchises Pvt Ltd. In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London. These collabo...> More