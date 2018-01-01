JUST IN
DIL Ltd.

BSE: 506414 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE225B01013
BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 3321.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3321.45

 HIGH

3321.45

 LOW

3321.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DIL Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3321.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3321.45
VOLUME 207
52-Week high 3321.45
52-Week low 590.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 761
Buy Price 3321.45
Buy Qty 3227.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About DIL Ltd.

DIL Ltd

Promoted by a technocrat, D V K Raju, Duphar-Interfran (DIL) was incorporated in May '51 as International Franchises Pvt Ltd. In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London.

DIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   761
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 343.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 98.26 37.59 161.4
Other Income 0.15 0.89 -83.15
Total Income 98.41 38.48 155.74
Total Expenses 58.82 37.97 54.91
Operating Profit 39.59 0.51 7662.75
Net Profit 26.46 -4.27 719.67
Equity Capital 2.29 2.29 -
> More on DIL Ltd Financials Results

DIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TTK Healthcare 1194.45 -0.20 928.09
Gufic BioScience 106.75 -2.20 826.24
Amrutanjan Healt 549.00 -1.89 801.54
DIL 3321.45 0.00 760.61
Medicamen Biotec 667.00 0.92 759.05
RPG LifeScience. 435.75 1.76 720.62
Nectar Lifesci. 29.20 -1.18 654.96
> More on DIL Ltd Peer Group

DIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.59
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.79
> More on DIL Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month 12.59% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month 121.19% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month 388.45% NA 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year 342.86% NA 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 429.10% NA 16.71% 18.42%

DIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3321.45
3321.45
Week Low/High 3211.00
3321.00
Month Low/High 2900.20
3321.00
YEAR Low/High 590.00
3321.00
All TIME Low/High 37.50
3321.00

