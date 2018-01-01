DIL Ltd.
|BSE: 506414
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE225B01013
|BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|3321.45
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3321.45
|
HIGH
3321.45
|
LOW
3321.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|DIL Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3321.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3321.45
|VOLUME
|207
|52-Week high
|3321.45
|52-Week low
|590.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|3321.45
|Buy Qty
|3227.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3321.45
|CLOSE
|3321.45
|VOLUME
|207
|52-Week high
|3321.45
|52-Week low
|590.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|761
|Buy Price
|3321.45
|Buy Qty
|3227.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|760.61
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About DIL Ltd.
Promoted by a technocrat, D V K Raju, Duphar-Interfran (DIL) was incorporated in May '51 as International Franchises Pvt Ltd. In the initial years, the company manufactured and sold toothpaste, anti-septic lotion and pharmaceutical specialities on a loan-licence basis. It entered into collaborations with Philips-Duphar, Amsterdam (Solvay Duphar), and the Crookes Laboratories, London. These collabo...> More
DIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|761
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|343.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.66
Announcement
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting And Financial Results - Regulation 30 And 33 Of The Securities And Exchange
-
-
-
-
Regulation 13(3) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
DIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|98.26
|37.59
|161.4
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.89
|-83.15
|Total Income
|98.41
|38.48
|155.74
|Total Expenses
|58.82
|37.97
|54.91
|Operating Profit
|39.59
|0.51
|7662.75
|Net Profit
|26.46
|-4.27
|719.67
|Equity Capital
|2.29
|2.29
|-
DIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TTK Healthcare
|1194.45
|-0.20
|928.09
|Gufic BioScience
|106.75
|-2.20
|826.24
|Amrutanjan Healt
|549.00
|-1.89
|801.54
|DIL
|3321.45
|0.00
|760.61
|Medicamen Biotec
|667.00
|0.92
|759.05
|RPG LifeScience.
|435.75
|1.76
|720.62
|Nectar Lifesci.
|29.20
|-1.18
|654.96
DIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|12.59%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|121.19%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|388.45%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|342.86%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|429.10%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.42%
DIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3321.45
|
|3321.45
|Week Low/High
|3211.00
|
|3321.00
|Month Low/High
|2900.20
|
|3321.00
|YEAR Low/High
|590.00
|
|3321.00
|All TIME Low/High
|37.50
|
|3321.00
Quick Links for DIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices