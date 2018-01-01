JUST IN
Diligent Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531153 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE650C01028
BSE 11:09 | 05 Mar 17.00 -0.50
(-2.86%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.00

 LOW

17.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Diligent Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 24.80
52-Week low 11.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 16.90
Sell Qty 151.00
About Diligent Industries Ltd.

Diligent Industries Ltd

Yatish Securities Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1995 under the Companies Act 1956 and obtained the certificate of commencement of the Business on January 19, 1995. N Satish Kumar Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Rajesh Gupta, Venugopal E , N Muralidhara, Rajendran S R, Vinuta V Nayak are the first promoters of the company. The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and got the approval from R...> More

Diligent Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Diligent Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.63 12.68 173.11
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 34.63 12.75 171.61
Total Expenses 33.87 11.99 182.49
Operating Profit 0.76 0.76 -
Net Profit 0.28 0.24 16.67
Equity Capital 11.44 11.44 -
> More on Diligent Industries Ltd Financials Results

Diligent Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ajanta Soya 48.60 -1.72 78.25
Ruchi Infrastr. 3.50 -4.37 71.82
Vegetable Prod. 3.96 -1.25 43.24
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Poona Dal & Oil 57.30 -2.13 32.72
N K Inds. 49.95 4.06 30.02
> More on Diligent Industries Ltd Peer Group

Diligent Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.63
> More on Diligent Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Diligent Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.82% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -66.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Diligent Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.00
17.00
Week Low/High 17.00
17.00
Month Low/High 16.45
18.00
YEAR Low/High 11.20
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
87.00

