Diligent Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531153
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE650C01028
|
BSE
11:09 | 05 Mar
|
17.00
|
-0.50
(-2.86%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.00
|
LOW
17.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Diligent Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Diligent Industries Ltd.
Diligent Industries Ltd
Yatish Securities Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1995 under the Companies Act 1956 and obtained the certificate of commencement of the Business on January 19, 1995. N Satish Kumar Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Rajesh Gupta, Venugopal E , N Muralidhara, Rajendran S R, Vinuta V Nayak are the first promoters of the company.
The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and got the approval from R...> More
Diligent Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Diligent Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Diligent Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|34.63
|12.68
|173.11
|Other Income
|
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|34.63
|12.75
|171.61
|Total Expenses
|33.87
|11.99
|182.49
|Operating Profit
|0.76
|0.76
|-
|Net Profit
|0.28
|0.24
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|11.44
|11.44
| -
Diligent Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Diligent Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Diligent Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.82%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-66.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Diligent Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|Week Low/High
|17.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|16.45
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.20
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|87.00
