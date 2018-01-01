JUST IN
Dion Global Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 526927 Sector: IT
NSE: FORTISFIN ISIN Code: INE991C01034
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 22.60 -0.45
(-1.95%)
OPEN

21.90

 HIGH

23.80

 LOW

21.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dion Global Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dion Global Solutions Ltd.

Dion Global Solutions Ltd

Promoted by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Fortis Financial Services (FFSL) was incorporated in Mar.'94. FFSL, together with its associates, have acquired 16.52 lac fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Empire Finance Company (EFCL) at a price of Rs 48.75 per share, representing 43.95% of the voting capital of EFCL, later in Jul' 95 it was amalgamated with the company. The company is engaged in ...> More

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 47.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 62.68 54.46 15.09
Other Income -0.35 1.46 -123.97
Total Income 62.32 55.91 11.46
Total Expenses 65.18 59.81 8.98
Operating Profit -2.86 -3.9 26.67
Net Profit -21.71 -20.38 -6.53
Equity Capital 32.23 32.23 -
> More on Dion Global Solutions Ltd Financials Results

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vedavaag Systems 49.25 -0.61 78.50
Palred Technolog 76.80 4.14 74.73
ASM Technologies 148.90 4.13 74.45
Dion Global 22.60 -1.95 72.84
Panoramic Univ. 9.07 -4.43 70.51
Globalspace 61.00 0.00 69.91
Technvision Ven. 105.65 -1.99 66.35
> More on Dion Global Solutions Ltd Peer Group

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.69
> More on Dion Global Solutions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.72% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -43.71% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -42.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -42.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -65.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -76.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dion Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.90
23.80
Week Low/High 21.90
30.00
Month Low/High 21.90
41.00
YEAR Low/High 21.90
74.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
205.00

