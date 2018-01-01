You are here » Home
» Company
» Dion Global Solutions Ltd
Dion Global Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 526927
|Sector: IT
|NSE: FORTISFIN
|ISIN Code: INE991C01034
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
22.60
|
-0.45
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
21.90
|
HIGH
23.80
|
LOW
21.90
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dion Global Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.05
|VOLUME
|24176
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.60
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|21.90
|CLOSE
|23.05
|VOLUME
|24176
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|21.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.60
|Sell Qty
|195.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72.84
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dion Global Solutions Ltd.
Dion Global Solutions Ltd
Promoted by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Fortis Financial Services (FFSL) was incorporated in Mar.'94. FFSL, together with its associates, have acquired 16.52 lac fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Empire Finance Company (EFCL) at a price of Rs 48.75 per share, representing 43.95% of the voting capital of EFCL, later in Jul' 95 it was amalgamated with the company. The company is engaged in ...> More
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dion Global Solutions Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|62.68
|54.46
|15.09
|Other Income
|-0.35
|1.46
|-123.97
|Total Income
|62.32
|55.91
|11.46
|Total Expenses
|65.18
|59.81
|8.98
|Operating Profit
|-2.86
|-3.9
|26.67
|Net Profit
|-21.71
|-20.38
|-6.53
|Equity Capital
|32.23
|32.23
| -
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-43.71%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-42.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-42.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-65.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-76.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dion Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.90
|
|23.80
|Week Low/High
|21.90
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|21.90
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.90
|
|74.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|205.00
Quick Links for Dion Global Solutions: