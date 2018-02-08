JUST IN
Disa India Ltd.

BSE: 500068 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GEORGFISCH ISIN Code: INE131C01011
BSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 6300.00 100.00
(1.61%)
OPEN

6300.00

 HIGH

6300.00

 LOW

6300.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Disa India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Disa India Ltd.

Disa India Ltd

Disa India Ltd.(formerly George Fisher Disa), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufacturs foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. The production facility of Foundary Machinery Division is at Tumkur, Karnataka and Clean Air Division is at Hosakote, Karnataka. Promoted on May 25, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation f...> More

Disa India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   914
EPS - TTM () [*S] 106.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 644.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Disa India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 102.06 81.71 24.91
Other Income 1.45 1.27 14.17
Total Income 103.51 82.98 24.74
Total Expenses 78.02 66.1 18.03
Operating Profit 25.49 16.88 51.01
Net Profit 16.3 10.6 53.77
Equity Capital 1.45 1.45 -
Disa India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynamatic Tech. 1725.00 -0.78 1093.65
GMM Pfaudler 697.90 -0.79 1018.93
Shakti Pumps 529.10 0.93 972.49
Disa India 6300.00 1.61 913.50
Elecon Engg.Co 79.85 -0.06 895.92
Sanghvi Movers 164.00 0.09 710.12
ION Exchange 466.00 -0.01 683.62
Disa India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.26
Indian Public 11.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.39
Disa India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.12% NA -0.11% -1.06%
1 Month -0.40% NA -1.72% -1.03%
3 Month 5.02% NA 1.45% 0.79%
6 Month 11.09% NA 4.82% 4.15%
1 Year 26.05% NA 16.46% 15.91%
3 Year 27.17% NA 16.52% 18.16%

Disa India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6300.00
6300.00
Week Low/High 6000.00
6900.00
Month Low/High 5800.00
6900.00
YEAR Low/High 4611.00
7500.00
All TIME Low/High 20.00
7500.00

