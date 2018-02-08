Disa India Ltd.
|BSE: 500068
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GEORGFISCH
|ISIN Code: INE131C01011
|BSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|6300.00
|
100.00
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
6300.00
|
HIGH
6300.00
|
LOW
6300.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Disa India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6300.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6200.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|7500.00
|52-Week low
|4611.00
|P/E
|59.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|914
|Buy Price
|6211.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6348.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Disa India Ltd.
Disa India Ltd.(formerly George Fisher Disa), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufacturs foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. The production facility of Foundary Machinery Division is at Tumkur, Karnataka and Clean Air Division is at Hosakote, Karnataka. Promoted on May 25, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation f...> More
Disa India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|914
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|106.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.34
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|644.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.77
Disa India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|102.06
|81.71
|24.91
|Other Income
|1.45
|1.27
|14.17
|Total Income
|103.51
|82.98
|24.74
|Total Expenses
|78.02
|66.1
|18.03
|Operating Profit
|25.49
|16.88
|51.01
|Net Profit
|16.3
|10.6
|53.77
|Equity Capital
|1.45
|1.45
|-
Disa India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dynamatic Tech.
|1725.00
|-0.78
|1093.65
|GMM Pfaudler
|697.90
|-0.79
|1018.93
|Shakti Pumps
|529.10
|0.93
|972.49
|Disa India
|6300.00
|1.61
|913.50
|Elecon Engg.Co
|79.85
|-0.06
|895.92
|Sanghvi Movers
|164.00
|0.09
|710.12
|ION Exchange
|466.00
|-0.01
|683.62
Disa India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.12%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.06%
|1 Month
|-0.40%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.03%
|3 Month
|5.02%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|11.09%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.15%
|1 Year
|26.05%
|NA
|16.46%
|15.91%
|3 Year
|27.17%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.16%
Disa India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6300.00
|
|6300.00
|Week Low/High
|6000.00
|
|6900.00
|Month Low/High
|5800.00
|
|6900.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4611.00
|
|7500.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.00
|
|7500.00
