Disha Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 531553
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE193D01019
|BSE 14:54 | 27 Nov
|Disha Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Disha Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.35
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.85
|52-Week low
|5.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|5.11
|Buy Qty
|351.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Disha Resources Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95, Arihant Avenues and Credit was promoted by Mohanlal M Mehta, Dineshkumar M Mehta, Arvindkumar H Hundia and Laxman H Vaghela. The company is presently in the busines of short term lending. It proposes to take up two major areas of operations -- real estate development and construction; financial services like investments, leasing and short ter...> More
Disha Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Disha Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|0.27
|-48.15
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.14
|0.27
|-48.15
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|0.28
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.32
|7.32
|-
Disha Resources Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Darjeeling Ropew
|12.55
|-1.95
|3.83
|Rajputana Invest
|12.26
|4.97
|3.78
|Kiduja India
|21.85
|-0.23
|3.76
|Indo Asia Financ
|4.15
|-0.72
|3.74
|Kreon Finnancial
|3.72
|0.00
|3.74
|Disha Resources
|5.11
|-4.49
|3.74
|G K Consultants
|7.00
|0.00
|3.72
Disha Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Disha Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Disha Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.11
|
|5.11
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.11
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.11
|YEAR Low/High
|5.11
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|18.00
