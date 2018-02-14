JUST IN
Disha Resources Ltd.

BSE: 531553 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE193D01019
BSE 14:54 | 27 Nov Disha Resources Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Disha Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.35
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.85
52-Week low 5.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 5.11
Buy Qty 351.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Disha Resources Ltd.

Disha Resources Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'95, Arihant Avenues and Credit was promoted by Mohanlal M Mehta, Dineshkumar M Mehta, Arvindkumar H Hundia and Laxman H Vaghela. The company is presently in the busines of short term lending. It proposes to take up two major areas of operations -- real estate development and construction; financial services like investments, leasing and short ter...> More

Disha Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Disha Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 0.27 -48.15
Other Income -
Total Income 0.14 0.27 -48.15
Total Expenses 0.14 0.28 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 7.32 7.32 -
Disha Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Darjeeling Ropew 12.55 -1.95 3.83
Rajputana Invest 12.26 4.97 3.78
Kiduja India 21.85 -0.23 3.76
Indo Asia Financ 4.15 -0.72 3.74
Kreon Finnancial 3.72 0.00 3.74
Disha Resources 5.11 -4.49 3.74
G K Consultants 7.00 0.00 3.72
Disha Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.00
Disha Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Disha Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.11
5.11
Week Low/High 0.00
5.11
Month Low/High 0.00
5.11
YEAR Low/High 5.11
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
18.00

