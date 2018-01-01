You are here » Home
» Company
» Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523810
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE611B01022
|
BSE
14:32 | 06 Nov
|
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.39
|VOLUME
|13256
|52-Week high
|0.78
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.40
|Sell Qty
|2100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.40
|CLOSE
|0.39
|VOLUME
|13256
|52-Week high
|0.78
|52-Week low
|0.38
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.40
|Sell Qty
|2100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.68
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd.
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd
Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995.
The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.'93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was...> More
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-79.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.40
|
|0.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.38
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Divine Multimedia (India):