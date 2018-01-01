JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523810 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE611B01022
BSE 14:32 | 06 Nov Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.39
VOLUME 13256
52-Week high 0.78
52-Week low 0.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.40
Sell Qty 2100.00
OPEN 0.40
CLOSE 0.39
VOLUME 13256
52-Week high 0.78
52-Week low 0.38
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.40
Sell Qty 2100.00

About Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd.

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd

Promoted by a group of technical enterpreneurs as Gujarat Investment Castings, the company name was changed to the present one -- Gujarat Incatel Telecommunications, in 1995. The company set up manufacturing facilities for investment castings. It came out with a public issue in Mar.'93 to part-finance the project. The company has a technical agreement with a UK-based company. The project was...> More

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.14 -0.15 6.67
Equity Capital 6.69 6.69 -
> More on Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd Financials Results

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DSJ Communicatn 0.36 -2.70 2.85
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48
Koffee Break 0.19 0.00 2.47
> More on Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd Peer Group

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.58
> More on Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -79.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Divine Multimedia (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.40
0.40
Week Low/High 0.00
0.40
Month Low/High 0.00
0.40
YEAR Low/High 0.38
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
49.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Divine Multimedia (India):