JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526285 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE666B01018
BSE 12:15 | 12 Mar 6.00 -0.04
(-0.66%)
OPEN

6.04

 HIGH

6.04

 LOW

6.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.04
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 8.95
52-Week low 5.61
P/E 8.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 6.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.04
CLOSE 6.04
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 8.95
52-Week low 5.61
P/E 8.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 6.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd.

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd

Divya Jyoti Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company maintaining the quality of services to the best of its capabilities. The company adhere to high quality standards for Refined Soybean Oil and Soymeal which has helped us become preferred supplier of Adani Willmer Ltd., Bunge India Ltd., Cargill India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Suraj Impex India...> More

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.96
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 62.47 28.42 119.81
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 62.48 28.44 119.69
Total Expenses 60.11 26.52 126.66
Operating Profit 2.37 1.91 24.08
Net Profit 0.4 0.13 207.69
Equity Capital 10.3 10.3 -
> More on Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Financials Results

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
Azure Exim 5.67 5.00 5.08
M K Proteins 11.30 2.54 4.71
> More on Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Peer Group

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.02
> More on Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.00
6.04
Week Low/High 6.00
6.00
Month Low/High 6.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.61
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
22.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Divya Jyoti Industries: