Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526285
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE666B01018
|
BSE
12:15 | 12 Mar
|
6.00
|
-0.04
(-0.66%)
|
OPEN
6.04
|
HIGH
6.04
|
LOW
6.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.04
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|8.95
|52-Week low
|5.61
|P/E
|8.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|6.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6.04
|CLOSE
|6.04
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|8.95
|52-Week low
|5.61
|P/E
|8.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|6.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd.
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd
Divya Jyoti Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company maintaining the quality of services to the best of its capabilities. The company adhere to high quality standards for Refined Soybean Oil and Soymeal which has helped us become preferred supplier of Adani Willmer Ltd., Bunge India Ltd., Cargill India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Suraj Impex India...> More
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|62.47
|28.42
|119.81
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|62.48
|28.44
|119.69
|Total Expenses
|60.11
|26.52
|126.66
|Operating Profit
|2.37
|1.91
|24.08
|Net Profit
|0.4
|0.13
|207.69
|Equity Capital
|10.3
|10.3
| -
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.04
|Week Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|6.00
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.61
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|22.00
