Divyashakti Granites Ltd.

BSE: 526315 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410G01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 94.95 2.95
(3.21%)
OPEN

92.00

 HIGH

95.90

 LOW

92.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Divyashakti Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Divyashakti Granites Ltd.

Divyashakti Granites Ltd

Divyashakti Granites Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of polished granite. The company's processes quality raw blocks from not only India but also from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African contries etc. The Company's USP is in its capability to produce exotic stones in exquisite colors...> More

Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   98
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 95.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.09 29.17 -37.98
Other Income 0.98 1.82 -46.15
Total Income 19.07 30.99 -38.46
Total Expenses 17.3 25.24 -31.46
Operating Profit 1.77 5.75 -69.22
Net Profit 1.1 3.13 -64.86
Equity Capital 10.27 10.27 -
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Atlas Cycles 179.60 0.00 116.74
MANGALAM SEEDS 100.50 -12.61 110.35
CRP Risk Mgt. 57.70 -0.09 100.86
Divyashakti Gran 94.95 3.21 97.51
Eco Recyc. 55.30 -4.66 97.00
Aro Granite Inds 57.75 -1.45 88.36
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 2.66 83.60
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.40
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 91.82% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Divyashakti Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 92.00
95.90
Week Low/High 85.60
95.90
Month Low/High 85.60
108.00
YEAR Low/High 85.60
153.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
177.00

