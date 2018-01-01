You are here » Home
Divyashakti Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 526315
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410G01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
94.95
|
2.95
(3.21%)
|
OPEN
92.00
|
HIGH
95.90
|
LOW
92.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Divyashakti Granites Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|92.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.00
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|152.60
|52-Week low
|85.60
|P/E
|42.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|98
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|94.20
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|42.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|98
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|92.00
|CLOSE
|92.00
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|152.60
|52-Week low
|85.60
|P/E
|42.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|98
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|94.20
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|42.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|97.51
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Divyashakti Granites Ltd.
Divyashakti Granites Ltd
Divyashakti Granites Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of polished granite. The company's processes quality raw blocks from not only India but also from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African contries etc. The Company's USP is in its capability to produce exotic stones in exquisite colors
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Divyashakti Granites Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.09
|29.17
|-37.98
|Other Income
|0.98
|1.82
|-46.15
|Total Income
|19.07
|30.99
|-38.46
|Total Expenses
|17.3
|25.24
|-31.46
|Operating Profit
|1.77
|5.75
|-69.22
|Net Profit
|1.1
|3.13
|-64.86
|Equity Capital
|10.27
|10.27
| -
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - Peer Group
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|91.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Divyashakti Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|92.00
|
|95.90
|Week Low/High
|85.60
|
|95.90
|Month Low/High
|85.60
|
|108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.60
|
|153.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|177.00
