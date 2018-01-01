DJS Stock & Shares Ltd.
|BSE: 511636
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE234E01027
|BSE LIVE 11:13 | 20 Jun
|DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.07
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.02
|VOLUME
|1650
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.97
|Sell Qty
|10000.00
About DJS Stock & Shares Ltd.
The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.'94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.'94. During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd. In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened ...> More
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.33
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-0.5
|104
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-0.5
|104
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.6
|85
|Net Profit
|-0.12
|-0.52
|76.92
|Equity Capital
|7.55
|7.55
|-
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KJMC Corporate
|23.80
|4.85
|7.47
|Basil Infra
|26.20
|-4.90
|7.47
|Oasis Sec.
|40.00
|0.00
|7.40
|DJS Stock
|0.97
|-4.90
|7.32
|Mega Fin (India)
|8.87
|-1.99
|7.26
|Shree Rang Mark
|10.94
|4.99
|7.22
|Nalin Lease Fin.
|21.95
|-4.98
|7.16
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.58%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.55%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.17%
|1.29%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.66%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|16.47%
|3 Year
|83.02%
|NA
|17.34%
|18.74%
DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.97
|
|1.07
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.07
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.07
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.07
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|12.00
