JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd.

BSE: 511636 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE234E01027
BSE LIVE 11:13 | 20 Jun DJS Stock & Shares Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.07
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.02
VOLUME 1650
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 32.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.97
Sell Qty 10000.00
OPEN 1.07
CLOSE 1.02
VOLUME 1650
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 32.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.97
Sell Qty 10000.00

About DJS Stock & Shares Ltd.

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

The Company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Apr.'94.The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained in Jul.'94. During 1998-99, the company has opened BOLT counters at Madurai and Madras. It has also obtained registration as Depository Participant with Central Depository Service Ltd. In 1999-2000, the Company opened BOLT Terminals at Namakkal. the Company has opened ...> More

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -0.5 104
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -0.5 104
Total Expenses 0.11 0.11 0
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.6 85
Net Profit -0.12 -0.52 76.92
Equity Capital 7.55 7.55 -
> More on DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Financials Results

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KJMC Corporate 23.80 4.85 7.47
Basil Infra 26.20 -4.90 7.47
Oasis Sec. 40.00 0.00 7.40
DJS Stock 0.97 -4.90 7.32
Mega Fin (India) 8.87 -1.99 7.26
Shree Rang Mark 10.94 4.99 7.22
Nalin Lease Fin. 21.95 -4.98 7.16
> More on DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Peer Group

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.43
> More on DJS Stock & Shares Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.58%
1 Month NA NA -1.03% -0.55%
3 Month NA NA 2.17% 1.29%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.66%
1 Year NA NA 17.28% 16.47%
3 Year 83.02% NA 17.34% 18.74%

DJS Stock & Shares Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.97
1.07
Week Low/High 0.00
1.07
Month Low/High 0.00
1.07
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.07
All TIME Low/High 0.14
12.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for DJS Stock & Shares: