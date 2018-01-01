DMC Education Ltd.
|BSE: 517973
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE585D01024
|BSE 13:29 | 22 Aug
|DMC Education Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|DMC Education Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.73
|VOLUME
|1885
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.70
|Sell Qty
|44671.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About DMC Education Ltd.
DMC Education Limited is an India-based education company. The Company is engaged in education business. The Company provides training for various entrance examinations. It trains staff, as well as students in many other ways apart from the regular courses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The Company offers various courses, such as through Trump and Gates: Graduate Aptitude Test ...> More
DMC Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Announcement
-
Outcome of Board Meeting (Code of Conduct of Fair Disclosure)
-
Financial Results & Auditors Report for March 31 2015 (Standalone) (Audited)
-
-
Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31 2014 (Standalone)
-
-
DMC Education Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|1.23
|-89.43
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.13
|1.23
|-89.43
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|1.48
|-82.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|-0.25
|48
|Net Profit
|-4.38
|-0.52
|-742.31
|Equity Capital
|16.65
|16.65
|-
DMC Education Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sylph Education
|7.45
|0.00
|11.18
|Golden Crest
|15.90
|4.81
|8.35
|Birla Shloka
|1.46
|0.00
|3.06
|DMC Educat.
|0.70
|-4.11
|2.33
|ACE Edu.
|2.17
|0.00
|1.99
|Vantage Knowledg
|5.00
|-2.15
|1.68
DMC Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DMC Education Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-14.63%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
DMC Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.70
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|52.00
