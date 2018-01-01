JUST IN
DMC Education Ltd.

BSE: 517973 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE585D01024
BSE 13:29 | 22 Aug DMC Education Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan DMC Education Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.73
VOLUME 1885
52-Week high 0.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.70
Sell Qty 44671.00
About DMC Education Ltd.

DMC Education Ltd

DMC Education Limited is an India-based education company. The Company is engaged in education business. The Company provides training for various entrance examinations. It trains staff, as well as students in many other ways apart from the regular courses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The Company offers various courses, such as through Trump and Gates: Graduate Aptitude Test

DMC Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DMC Education Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 1.23 -89.43
Other Income -
Total Income 0.13 1.23 -89.43
Total Expenses 0.26 1.48 -82.43
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.25 48
Net Profit -4.38 -0.52 -742.31
Equity Capital 16.65 16.65 -
DMC Education Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sylph Education 7.45 0.00 11.18
Golden Crest 15.90 4.81 8.35
Birla Shloka 1.46 0.00 3.06
DMC Educat. 0.70 -4.11 2.33
ACE Edu. 2.17 0.00 1.99
Vantage Knowledg 5.00 -2.15 1.68
DMC Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.50
DMC Education Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -14.63% NA 17.24% 19.02%

DMC Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.70
0.70
Week Low/High 0.00
0.70
Month Low/High 0.00
0.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.70
All TIME Low/High 0.48
52.00

