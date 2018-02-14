JUST IN
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.

BSE: 526504 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE796B01013
BSE 13:43 | 12 Mar 1.14 -0.04
(-3.39%)
OPEN

1.18

 HIGH

1.18

 LOW

1.13
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.18
VOLUME 2232
52-Week high 2.22
52-Week low 0.92
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.14
Buy Qty 18.00
Sell Price 1.22
Sell Qty 100.00
About Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company. The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic S...> More

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.05 -20
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 0.07 0.07 0
Total Expenses 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit -0.06 -0.09 33.33
Equity Capital 15.1 15.1 -
> More on Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Financials Results

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
Shiva Medicare 12.34 -4.93 2.81
Dolphin Medical 1.14 -3.39 1.72
> More on Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Peer Group

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.75
> More on Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.39% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -44.39% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.13
1.18
Week Low/High 1.10
1.00
Month Low/High 1.10
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.92
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
28.00

