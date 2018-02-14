You are here » Home
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526504
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE796B01013
|
BSE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
1.14
|
-0.04
(-3.39%)
|
OPEN
1.18
|
HIGH
1.18
|
LOW
1.13
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.18
|VOLUME
|2232
|52-Week high
|2.22
|52-Week low
|0.92
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.14
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|1.22
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Dolphin Medical Services Ltd.
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., is an organization promoted by the doctors of the coastal region of Andhra Pradhesh. The chief promoters are Dr. M. S. S. Koteswara Rao, an eminent physician and former Minister for Health in Andhra Pradesh and Dr. G. V. Mohan Prasad, a Radiologist cum ENT specialist is the Managing Director of the Company.
The Company has been providing comprehensive Diagnostic S...> More
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dolphin Medical Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.07
|-42.86
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.09
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|15.1
|15.1
| -
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - Peer Group
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.39%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-44.39%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dolphin Medical Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.13
|
|1.18
|Week Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.92
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|28.00
