Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

BSE: 522261 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: DOLPHINOFF ISIN Code: INE920A01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 80.65 2.30
(2.94%)
OPEN

80.60

 HIGH

81.00

 LOW

78.90
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 80.50 2.20
(2.81%)
OPEN

80.70

 HIGH

81.35

 LOW

78.75
OPEN 80.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 78.35
VOLUME 16267
52-Week high 158.00
52-Week low 72.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 135
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

Incorporated in May.'79 as a private limited company, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) (DOEL) was converted into a public limited company in May '94. It was promoted by Kirpal Singh. The company provides ancillary services like diving, underwater engineering, vessel management, oil exploration and drilling, pipeline inspections, geo-physical surveys and geo-technical services.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   135
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.63 54.8 -87.9
Other Income -0.05 6.23 -100.8
Total Income 6.58 61.03 -89.22
Total Expenses 10.65 30.79 -65.41
Operating Profit -4.08 30.24 -113.49
Net Profit -8.01 22.56 -135.51
Equity Capital 16.77 16.77 -
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alphageo (India) 748.55 -1.51 476.08
Jindal Drilling 153.75 0.20 445.57
Dolphin Offshore 80.65 2.94 135.25
Duke Offshore 78.10 1.43 38.50
Interlink Petro 5.00 -4.94 12.46
Gemmia Oiltech 0.19 0.00 6.58
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.82
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.92
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.93% -9.70% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.03% -17.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -37.04% -30.72% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.44% -8.16% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.85% -33.03% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -42.64% -42.83% 17.24% 19.02%

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.90
81.00
Week Low/High 75.80
90.00
Month Low/High 75.80
102.00
YEAR Low/High 72.80
158.00
All TIME Low/High 1.12
473.00

