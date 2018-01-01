Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 522261
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: DOLPHINOFF
|ISIN Code: INE920A01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|80.65
|
2.30
(2.94%)
|
OPEN
80.60
|
HIGH
81.00
|
LOW
78.90
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|80.50
|
2.20
(2.81%)
|
OPEN
80.70
|
HIGH
81.35
|
LOW
78.75
About Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in May.'79 as a private limited company, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) (DOEL) was converted into a public limited company in May '94. It was promoted by Kirpal Singh. The company provides ancillary services like diving, underwater engineering, vessel management, oil exploration and drilling, pipeline inspections, geo-physical surveys and geo-technical services. The company h...> More
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|135
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|63.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.26
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.63
|54.8
|-87.9
|Other Income
|-0.05
|6.23
|-100.8
|Total Income
|6.58
|61.03
|-89.22
|Total Expenses
|10.65
|30.79
|-65.41
|Operating Profit
|-4.08
|30.24
|-113.49
|Net Profit
|-8.01
|22.56
|-135.51
|Equity Capital
|16.77
|16.77
|-
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alphageo (India)
|748.55
|-1.51
|476.08
|Jindal Drilling
|153.75
|0.20
|445.57
|Dolphin Offshore
|80.65
|2.94
|135.25
|Duke Offshore
|78.10
|1.43
|38.50
|Interlink Petro
|5.00
|-4.94
|12.46
|Gemmia Oiltech
|0.19
|0.00
|6.58
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.93%
|-9.70%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.03%
|-17.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-37.04%
|-30.72%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.44%
|-8.16%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.85%
|-33.03%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-42.64%
|-42.83%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.90
|
|81.00
|Week Low/High
|75.80
|
|90.00
|Month Low/High
|75.80
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.80
|
|158.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.12
|
|473.00
