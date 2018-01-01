JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Donear Industries Ltd

Donear Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512519 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DONEAR ISIN Code: INE668D01028
BSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar 53.75 -0.75
(-1.38%)
OPEN

54.25

 HIGH

54.25

 LOW

52.85
NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar 53.35 -1.15
(-2.11%)
OPEN

55.20

 HIGH

55.50

 LOW

52.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 54.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 18225
52-Week high 89.65
52-Week low 52.25
P/E 23.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 280
Buy Price 53.40
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 53.75
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 54.25
CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 18225
52-Week high 89.65
52-Week low 52.25
P/E 23.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 280
Buy Price 53.40
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 53.75
Sell Qty 100.00

About Donear Industries Ltd.

Donear Industries Ltd

Donear Industries Ltd is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabr...> More

Donear Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   280
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.68
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Donear Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 133.59 124.47 7.33
Other Income 0.86 1.19 -27.73
Total Income 134.45 125.66 7
Total Expenses 118.79 113.19 4.95
Operating Profit 15.67 12.47 25.66
Net Profit 4.74 2.67 77.53
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
> More on Donear Industries Ltd Financials Results

Donear Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.00 -2.12 302.78
Lovable Lingerie 197.50 -0.25 292.30
Loyal Textile 601.05 0.63 289.71
Donear Inds. 53.75 -1.38 279.50
AYM Syntex 61.50 -1.36 241.33
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Lakshmi Mills 3333.10 -0.93 231.98
> More on Donear Industries Ltd Peer Group

Donear Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.55
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.28
Indian Public 17.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.31
> More on Donear Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Donear Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.74% -12.83% 0.59% -0.37%
1 Month -17.62% -16.58% -1.03% -0.33%
3 Month -22.27% -24.43% 2.16% 1.50%
6 Month -16.80% -17.99% 5.56% 4.88%
1 Year -24.19% -25.28% 17.27% 16.73%
3 Year 228.75% 213.82% 17.34% 19.00%

Donear Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.85
54.25
Week Low/High 52.85
61.00
Month Low/High 52.85
68.00
YEAR Low/High 52.25
90.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
241.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Donear Industries: