Donear Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512519
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DONEAR
|ISIN Code: INE668D01028
|BSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|53.75
|
-0.75
(-1.38%)
|
OPEN
54.25
|
HIGH
54.25
|
LOW
52.85
|NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar
|53.35
|
-1.15
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
55.20
|
HIGH
55.50
|
LOW
52.25
|OPEN
|54.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|18225
|52-Week high
|89.65
|52-Week low
|52.25
|P/E
|23.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|280
|Buy Price
|53.40
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|53.75
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|55.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|24169
|52-Week high
|89.50
|52-Week low
|47.90
|P/E
|23.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|280
|Buy Price
|53.35
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|53.70
|Sell Qty
|290.00
|OPEN
|54.25
|CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|18225
|52-Week high
|89.65
|52-Week low
|52.25
|P/E
|23.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|280
|Buy Price
|53.40
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|53.75
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|55.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|24169
|52-Week high
|89.50
|52-Week low
|47.90
|P/E
|23.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|279.50
|Buy Price
|53.35
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|53.70
|Sell Qty
|290.00
About Donear Industries Ltd.
Donear Industries Ltd is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabr...> More
Donear Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|280
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.68
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.05
News
Announcement
Donear Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|133.59
|124.47
|7.33
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.19
|-27.73
|Total Income
|134.45
|125.66
|7
|Total Expenses
|118.79
|113.19
|4.95
|Operating Profit
|15.67
|12.47
|25.66
|Net Profit
|4.74
|2.67
|77.53
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
|-
Donear Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nahar Indl. Ent.
|76.00
|-2.12
|302.78
|Lovable Lingerie
|197.50
|-0.25
|292.30
|Loyal Textile
|601.05
|0.63
|289.71
|Donear Inds.
|53.75
|-1.38
|279.50
|AYM Syntex
|61.50
|-1.36
|241.33
|Black Rose Indus
|46.75
|4.94
|238.42
|Lakshmi Mills
|3333.10
|-0.93
|231.98
Donear Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Donear Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.74%
|-12.83%
|0.59%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|-17.62%
|-16.58%
|-1.03%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|-22.27%
|-24.43%
|2.16%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|-16.80%
|-17.99%
|5.56%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|-24.19%
|-25.28%
|17.27%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|228.75%
|213.82%
|17.34%
|19.00%
Donear Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.85
|
|54.25
|Week Low/High
|52.85
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|52.85
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.25
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|241.00
Quick Links for Donear Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices