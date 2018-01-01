Dot Com Global Ltd.
|BSE: 530391
|Sector: IT
|NSE: PERCIMDIAM
|ISIN Code: INE440B01018
|BSE 14:40 | 17 Aug
|Dot Com Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dot Com Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.70
|VOLUME
|4510
|52-Week high
|0.67
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.67
|Sell Qty
|3490.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dot Com Global Ltd.
Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.'92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri. PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.'95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plan...> More
Dot Com Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Dot Com Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.35
|5.35
|-
Dot Com Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|G-Tech Info.
|1.87
|0.00
|0.65
|Softech Infinium
|1.02
|-0.97
|0.41
|Virgo Global
|0.38
|-2.56
|0.40
|Dot Com Global
|0.67
|-4.29
|0.36
|Baron Infotech
|0.32
|0.00
|0.33
|Innovation Soft.
|1.07
|0.00
|0.32
|Datasoft Applica
|0.77
|4.05
|0.24
Dot Com Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dot Com Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-30.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dot Com Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.67
|
|0.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.67
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.67
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.67
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|42.00
