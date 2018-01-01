Dot Com Global Ltd

Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.'92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri. PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.'95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plan...> More