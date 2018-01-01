JUST IN
Dot Com Global Ltd.

BSE: 530391 Sector: IT
NSE: PERCIMDIAM ISIN Code: INE440B01018
BSE 14:40 | 17 Aug Dot Com Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dot Com Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.67
CLOSE 0.70
VOLUME 4510
52-Week high 0.67
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.67
Sell Qty 3490.00

About Dot Com Global Ltd.

Dot Com Global Ltd

Dot Com Global Ltd., formerly known as Precimet Diamonds (India) (PDIL) was incorporated on 7 Jul.'92. It was promoted by Shailesh Javeri and Deepak Javeri, who also have interests in Star Gems Antwerp and Queen Diamonds. PDIL is managed by chairman Shailesh Javeri, and managing director Deepak Javeri. PDIL came out with a public issue, in Mar.'95, aggregating Rs 1.90 cr, to part-finance a plan...> More

Dot Com Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dot Com Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.35 5.35 -
Dot Com Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Datasoft Applica 0.77 4.05 0.24
Dot Com Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.56
Dot Com Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -30.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dot Com Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.67
0.67
Week Low/High 0.00
0.67
Month Low/High 0.00
0.67
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.67
All TIME Low/High 0.60
42.00

