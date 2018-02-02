JUST IN
BSE: 526783 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE934C01018
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 610.00 10.00
(1.67%)
OPEN

628.00

 HIGH

628.00

 LOW

609.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, incorporated in Apr.'94 at Madras,is promoted by Agrarwal and his family, who are in the business of providing total eye care for the past three decades. Till 30 Sep.'94 the eye care facility was provided by the family through various partnership firms owned by the family members. Since Oct.'94, the entire hospital business is carried on by the company. As such, it h...> More

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   287
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 73.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 34.61 34.15 1.35
Other Income 0.95 0.1 850
Total Income 35.56 34.25 3.82
Total Expenses 34.33 31.51 8.95
Operating Profit 1.23 2.75 -55.27
Net Profit -1.33 -0.12 -1008.33
Equity Capital 4.7 4.7 -
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Artemis Global 100.00 1.01 662.00
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Dr Agarwal's Eye 610.00 1.67 286.70
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Fortis Malar 60.50 0.00 113.01
Tejnaksh Health. 452.00 -3.83 99.89
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.17
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.63% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.05% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.33% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 103.40% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 421.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 609.00
628.00
Week Low/High 600.00
636.00
Month Low/High 580.45
680.00
YEAR Low/High 276.00
850.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
850.00

