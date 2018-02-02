You are here » Home
» Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.
|BSE: 526783
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE934C01018
|
BSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
610.00
|
10.00
(1.67%)
|
OPEN
628.00
|
HIGH
628.00
|
LOW
609.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|628.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|600.00
|VOLUME
|31
|52-Week high
|850.10
|52-Week low
|276.00
|P/E
|26.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|287
|Buy Price
|597.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|610.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|287
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|628.00
|CLOSE
|600.00
|VOLUME
|31
|52-Week high
|850.10
|52-Week low
|276.00
|P/E
|26.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|287
|Buy Price
|597.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|610.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|286.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, incorporated in Apr.'94 at Madras,is promoted by Agrarwal and his family, who are in the business of providing total eye care for the past three decades.
Till 30 Sep.'94 the eye care facility was provided by the family through various partnership firms owned by the family members. Since Oct.'94, the entire hospital business is carried on by the company. As such, it h...> More
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|34.61
|34.15
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.1
|850
|Total Income
|35.56
|34.25
|3.82
|Total Expenses
|34.33
|31.51
|8.95
|Operating Profit
|1.23
|2.75
|-55.27
|Net Profit
|-1.33
|-0.12
|-1008.33
|Equity Capital
|4.7
|4.7
| -
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - Peer Group
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.05%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.33%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|103.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|421.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|609.00
|
|628.00
|Week Low/High
|600.00
|
|636.00
|Month Low/High
|580.45
|
|680.00
|YEAR Low/High
|276.00
|
|850.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|850.00
