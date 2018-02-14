DSJ Communication Ltd.
|BSE: 526677
|Sector: Media
|NSE: DALALSTCOM
|ISIN Code: INE055C01020
|BSE 15:45 | 27 Aug
|DSJ Communication Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|DSJ Communication Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.37
|VOLUME
|1500
|52-Week high
|0.36
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.36
|Sell Qty
|41828.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About DSJ Communication Ltd.
DSJ Communications, earlier known as Dalal Street Communications, changed to the present name from 14 Jul.'95. The company is engaged in the business of communications -- journals, directories, using radio and TV -- mainly catering and dealing with stock market conditions. The certified circulation of its flagship magazine, The Dalal Street Journal, reached 101,484 per issue in 1994-95. It also pu...> More
DSJ Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
DSJ Communication Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|7.33
|7.33
|-
DSJ Communication Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sea TV Network
|4.10
|-0.73
|4.93
|BGIL Films & Tec
|3.85
|-4.94
|4.36
|P. B. Films
|2.48
|-4.98
|3.58
|DSJ Communicatn
|0.36
|-2.70
|2.85
|Unistar Multim.
|2.84
|0.00
|2.84
|Sowbhagya Media
|2.58
|-1.90
|2.82
|Divine Multi.
|0.40
|2.56
|2.68
DSJ Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DSJ Communication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
DSJ Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.36
|
|0.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.36
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|26.00
