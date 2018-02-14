JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » DSJ Communication Ltd

DSJ Communication Ltd.

BSE: 526677 Sector: Media
NSE: DALALSTCOM ISIN Code: INE055C01020
BSE 15:45 | 27 Aug DSJ Communication Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan DSJ Communication Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 1500
52-Week high 0.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.36
Sell Qty 41828.00
OPEN 0.36
CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 1500
52-Week high 0.36
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.36
Sell Qty 41828.00

About DSJ Communication Ltd.

DSJ Communication Ltd

DSJ Communications, earlier known as Dalal Street Communications, changed to the present name from 14 Jul.'95. The company is engaged in the business of communications -- journals, directories, using radio and TV -- mainly catering and dealing with stock market conditions. The certified circulation of its flagship magazine, The Dalal Street Journal, reached 101,484 per issue in 1994-95. It also pu...> More

DSJ Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DSJ Communication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Equity Capital 7.33 7.33 -
> More on DSJ Communication Ltd Financials Results

DSJ Communication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sea TV Network 4.10 -0.73 4.93
BGIL Films & Tec 3.85 -4.94 4.36
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58
DSJ Communicatn 0.36 -2.70 2.85
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82
Divine Multi. 0.40 2.56 2.68
> More on DSJ Communication Ltd Peer Group

DSJ Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.85
Banks/FIs 1.06
FIIs 1.27
Insurance 0.51
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.87
> More on DSJ Communication Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DSJ Communication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

DSJ Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.36
0.36
Week Low/High 0.00
0.36
Month Low/High 0.00
0.36
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.36
All TIME Low/High 0.11
26.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for DSJ Communication: