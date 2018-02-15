You are here » Home
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd.
|BSE: 511634
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE919M01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:26 | 01 Dec
|
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dugar Housing Developments Ltd.
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd
Incorporated in 1992, J-Paq Global Solution Ltd originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later the name of the company was changed to Dugar Housing Development India Ltd. It went public in Nov.'94.
Owing to the boom in the real estate business, the company diversifed its activity by entering into including propery development....> More
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Financial Results
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Peer Group
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.64%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.61%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.04%
|1.23%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.43%
|4.60%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|16.41%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.19%
|18.67%
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.20
|
|4.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.20
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|22.00
