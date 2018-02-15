JUST IN
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd.

BSE: 511634 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE919M01018
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 01 Dec Dugar Housing Developments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 4.20
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dugar Housing Developments Ltd.

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd

Incorporated in 1992, J-Paq Global Solution Ltd originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later the name of the company was changed to Dugar Housing Development India Ltd. It went public in Nov.'94. Owing to the boom in the real estate business, the company diversifed its activity by entering into including propery development....> More

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -42.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.08 0.03 166.67
Operating Profit -0.08 -0.02 -300
Net Profit -0.08 -0.02 -300
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Financials Results

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashram Online 1.48 4.96 1.78
Venus Power 1.04 -4.59 1.58
Bronze Infra 0.80 0.00 1.38
Dugar Housing 4.20 5.00 1.26
Abhishek Infra. 2.89 -4.93 0.94
Global Land 1.70 0.00 0.86
Trinethra Infra 0.21 5.00 0.76
> More on Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Peer Group

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.04
> More on Dugar Housing Developments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.47% -0.64%
1 Month NA NA -1.15% -0.61%
3 Month NA NA 2.04% 1.23%
6 Month NA NA 5.43% 4.60%
1 Year NA NA 17.13% 16.41%
3 Year NA NA 17.19% 18.67%

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.20
4.20
Week Low/High 0.00
4.20
Month Low/High 0.00
4.20
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.20
All TIME Low/High 4.00
22.00

