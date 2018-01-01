You are here » Home
» Company
» Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524276
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE990C01010
|
BSE
13:45 | 10 Aug
|
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|7.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|665.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|6.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|7.35
|Sell Qty
|6500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|665.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.35
|CLOSE
|7.00
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|7.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|665.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|6.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|7.35
|Sell Qty
|6500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|665.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals (DPCL) was formed as a part of an expansion programme of its group in 1987 and set up a Rs 1.18-cr 6000 tpa rosin emulsion size (RES) project.
The project went on stream in Mar.'91. RES finds application as a coating to paper - mainly craft and glazed paper. It reportedly improves productivity of machines and enhances the life-span of paper, apart from its cost advanta...> More
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.65
|
|7.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.35
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.35
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Dujodwala Paper Chemicals: