Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524276 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE990C01010
BSE 13:45 | 10 Aug Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.00
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 7.35
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 665.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.65
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 7.35
Sell Qty 6500.00
About Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals (DPCL) was formed as a part of an expansion programme of its group in 1987 and set up a Rs 1.18-cr 6000 tpa rosin emulsion size (RES) project. The project went on stream in Mar.'91. RES finds application as a coating to paper - mainly craft and glazed paper. It reportedly improves productivity of machines and enhances the life-span of paper, apart from its cost advanta...

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 665.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.13
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 4.52 52.37 -91.37
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 4.52 52.41 -91.38
Total Expenses 4.51 48.4 -90.68
Operating Profit 4 -
Net Profit 0.6 -
Equity Capital 6.17 6.17 -
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
Tirupati Inks 1.59 -4.79 3.99
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 49.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.19
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.65
7.35
Week Low/High 0.00
7.35
Month Low/High 0.00
7.35
YEAR Low/High 0.00
7.35
All TIME Low/High 1.50
70.00

