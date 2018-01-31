Duncan Engineering Ltd

Incorporated in 1961, Schrader Duncan, a J P Goenka group company, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. The company manufactures tyre-tube valves (1.6 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps (2.5 cr pa), hydraulic and pneumatic equipment (4.25 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps and other allied products for passenger cars and...> More