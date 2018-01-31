Duncan Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 504908
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE340F01011
|BSE LIVE 11:41 | 12 Mar
|72.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
72.00
|
HIGH
72.00
|
LOW
72.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Duncan Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|72.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|72.00
|VOLUME
|33
|52-Week high
|140.80
|52-Week low
|70.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|72.00
|Buy Qty
|67.00
|Sell Price
|75.60
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Duncan Engineering Ltd.
Incorporated in 1961, Schrader Duncan, a J P Goenka group company, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. The company manufactures tyre-tube valves (1.6 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps (2.5 cr pa), hydraulic and pneumatic equipment (4.25 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps and other allied products for passenger cars and...> More
Duncan Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Jul 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
Announcement
-
-
-
InvestorS Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
InvestorS Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Stand Alone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
Duncan Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.69
|8.46
|14.54
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.08
|-50
|Total Income
|9.73
|8.54
|13.93
|Total Expenses
|9.04
|8.41
|7.49
|Operating Profit
|0.69
|0.13
|430.77
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.83
|84.34
|Equity Capital
|3.7
|3.7
|-
Duncan Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Automotive
|271.00
|-0.59
|47.42
|Remsons Inds.
|82.00
|-4.98
|46.82
|Swaraj Automot.
|125.90
|0.00
|30.22
|Duncan Engg.
|72.00
|0.00
|26.64
|Austin Engg Co
|73.70
|-4.47
|25.65
|Sibar Auto Parts
|23.15
|1.76
|22.09
|Spectra Inds.
|22.60
|-2.80
|16.00
Duncan Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Duncan Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-4.51%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-29.31%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-12.20%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-3.10%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|-10.17%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.39%
Duncan Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|72.00
|
|72.00
|Week Low/High
|71.20
|
|79.00
|Month Low/High
|70.20
|
|85.00
|YEAR Low/High
|70.20
|
|141.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.25
|
|400.00
