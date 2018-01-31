JUST IN
Duncan Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 504908 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE340F01011
BSE LIVE 11:41 | 12 Mar 72.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

72.00

 HIGH

72.00

 LOW

72.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Duncan Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Duncan Engineering Ltd.

Duncan Engineering Ltd

Incorporated in 1961, Schrader Duncan, a J P Goenka group company, was formed in collaboration with Scovill Manufacturing Company, US, and the well-known agency house of Duncan Brothers & Co. The company manufactures tyre-tube valves (1.6 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps (2.5 cr pa), hydraulic and pneumatic equipment (4.25 cr pa), spark plug tyre pumps and other allied products for passenger cars and...> More

Duncan Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Duncan Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.69 8.46 14.54
Other Income 0.04 0.08 -50
Total Income 9.73 8.54 13.93
Total Expenses 9.04 8.41 7.49
Operating Profit 0.69 0.13 430.77
Net Profit -0.13 -0.83 84.34
Equity Capital 3.7 3.7 -
> More on Duncan Engineering Ltd Financials Results

Duncan Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Automotive 271.00 -0.59 47.42
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
> More on Duncan Engineering Ltd Peer Group

Duncan Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.56
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.81
> More on Duncan Engineering Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Duncan Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.87%
1 Month -4.51% NA -1.55% -0.84%
3 Month -29.31% NA 1.63% 0.99%
6 Month -12.20% NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year -3.10% NA 16.67% 16.14%
3 Year -10.17% NA 16.73% 18.39%

Duncan Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 72.00
72.00
Week Low/High 71.20
79.00
Month Low/High 70.20
85.00
YEAR Low/High 70.20
141.00
All TIME Low/High 15.25
400.00

