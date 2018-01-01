Dunlop India Ltd

Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mits...> More