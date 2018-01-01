JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dunlop India Ltd

Dunlop India Ltd.

BSE: 509130 Sector: Auto
NSE: DUNLOP ISIN Code: INE509A01012
BSE LIVE 16:00 | 27 Aug Dunlop India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dunlop India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 130254
52-Week high 11.17
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 127
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.11
CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 130254
52-Week high 11.17
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 127
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dunlop India Ltd.

Dunlop India Ltd

Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mits...> More

Dunlop India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   127
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] -3.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dunlop India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.34 0.47 -27.66
Operating Profit -0.34 -0.47 27.66
Net Profit -10.17 -0.83 -1125.3
Equity Capital 121.98 121.98 -
> More on Dunlop India Ltd Financials Results

Dunlop India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TVS Srichakra 3450.00 -1.45 2642.70
PTL Enterprises 49.00 1.24 324.38
Modi Rubber 89.05 -1.06 222.98
Dunlop India 10.41 -2.16 126.98
Falcon Tyres 6.70 0.00 51.91
Govind Rubber 14.85 -3.26 32.43
Surya Indl. Corp 13.95 -4.78 17.20
> More on Dunlop India Ltd Peer Group

Dunlop India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.95
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 6.37
Mutual Funds 0.25
Indian Public 8.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 46.42
> More on Dunlop India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dunlop India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.27% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.35% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.22% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.90% 16.18%
3 Year -27.10% NA 16.96% 18.44%

Dunlop India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.11
11.17
Week Low/High 0.00
11.17
Month Low/High 0.00
11.17
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.17
All TIME Low/High 3.70
203.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dunlop India: