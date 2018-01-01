Dunlop India Ltd.
|BSE: 509130
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: DUNLOP
|ISIN Code: INE509A01012
|BSE LIVE 16:00 | 27 Aug
|Dunlop India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dunlop India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.64
|VOLUME
|130254
|52-Week high
|11.17
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dunlop India Ltd.
Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mits...> More
Dunlop India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|127
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-3.54
Announcement
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended M
-
-
-
-
-
Dunlop India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|0.47
|-27.66
|Operating Profit
|-0.34
|-0.47
|27.66
|Net Profit
|-10.17
|-0.83
|-1125.3
|Equity Capital
|121.98
|121.98
|-
Dunlop India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TVS Srichakra
|3450.00
|-1.45
|2642.70
|PTL Enterprises
|49.00
|1.24
|324.38
|Modi Rubber
|89.05
|-1.06
|222.98
|Dunlop India
|10.41
|-2.16
|126.98
|Falcon Tyres
|6.70
|0.00
|51.91
|Govind Rubber
|14.85
|-3.26
|32.43
|Surya Indl. Corp
|13.95
|-4.78
|17.20
Dunlop India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dunlop India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.22%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.90%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-27.10%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.44%
Dunlop India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.11
|
|11.17
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.17
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.17
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.17
|All TIME Low/High
|3.70
|
|203.00
