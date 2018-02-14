Duropack Ltd.
|BSE: 526355
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE138B01018
|BSE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|17.05
|
-0.85
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
17.90
|
HIGH
17.90
|
LOW
17.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Duropack Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.90
|VOLUME
|683
|52-Week high
|29.15
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|12.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|17.05
|Buy Qty
|67.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Duropack Ltd.
Duropack Ltd was incorporated in 1986, by a private Indian party producing Other sheets, films & foils of plastics. The company has a plant at Panchor near Rewari, Haryana, producing Holographic film, Holographic stickers, Laminate film, Lay flat tub. The company is a leader in manufacture and export of wide width Holographic Films, Stickers, Tapes, Holocaps, Holographic gift wrapping sheets and b...> More
Duropack Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.13
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018 (Wednesday)
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints/ Shareholders Grievances As Per Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday December 6 2017- Approval Of Unaudited Financial Res
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th December 2017 (Wednesday)
-
-
Duropack Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.85
|3.04
|26.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|3.85
|3.05
|26.23
|Total Expenses
|3.53
|2.8
|26.07
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|0.25
|28
|Net Profit
|0.19
|0.15
|26.67
|Equity Capital
|4.65
|4.65
|-
Duropack Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Press. Senstive
|8.03
|4.97
|11.92
|Neo Corp Intern
|2.76
|-3.50
|10.49
|KCCL Plastic
|1.87
|-4.59
|9.85
|Duropack
|17.05
|-4.75
|8.99
|Guj. Containers
|13.75
|-3.44
|7.77
|Kuwer Inds.
|7.64
|4.95
|6.94
|Pithampur Poly
|13.55
|-3.01
|6.60
Duropack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Duropack Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.66%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.02%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.79%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|123.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Duropack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.05
|
|17.90
|Week Low/High
|17.05
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|17.05
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.55
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|45.00
