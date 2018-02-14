JUST IN
Duropack Ltd.

BSE: 526355 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE138B01018
BSE 13:58 | 12 Mar 17.05 -0.85
(-4.75%)
OPEN

17.90

 HIGH

17.90

 LOW

17.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Duropack Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Duropack Ltd.

Duropack Ltd

Duropack Ltd was incorporated in 1986, by a private Indian party producing Other sheets, films & foils of plastics. The company has a plant at Panchor near Rewari, Haryana, producing Holographic film, Holographic stickers, Laminate film, Lay flat tub. The company is a leader in manufacture and export of wide width Holographic Films, Stickers, Tapes, Holocaps, Holographic gift wrapping sheets and b...> More

Duropack Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Duropack Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.85 3.04 26.64
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 3.85 3.05 26.23
Total Expenses 3.53 2.8 26.07
Operating Profit 0.32 0.25 28
Net Profit 0.19 0.15 26.67
Equity Capital 4.65 4.65 -
> More on Duropack Ltd Financials Results

Duropack Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Press. Senstive 8.03 4.97 11.92
Neo Corp Intern 2.76 -3.50 10.49
KCCL Plastic 1.87 -4.59 9.85
Duropack 17.05 -4.75 8.99
Guj. Containers 13.75 -3.44 7.77
Kuwer Inds. 7.64 4.95 6.94
Pithampur Poly 13.55 -3.01 6.60
> More on Duropack Ltd Peer Group

Duropack Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.41
> More on Duropack Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Duropack Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.66% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.01% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.02% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.79% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 123.46% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Duropack Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.05
17.90
Week Low/High 17.05
19.00
Month Low/High 17.05
20.00
YEAR Low/High 15.55
29.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
45.00

