Dutron Polymers Ltd

Dutron group was founded in 1962 and has been continuously growing since then. Dutron is pioneer of PVC hose pipes in India. Beginning with a modest plastic pipe manufacturer, Dutron went on to procure world specialist Kanaflex PVC hose pipe manufacturing know-how. Later on, during 1980s, Dutron started manufacturing of PVC Braided hoses, Flat Delivery Hoses, Corrugated pipes and plastic sheets. A...> More