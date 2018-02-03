Dutron Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 517437
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE940C01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|119.25
|
-4.40
(-3.56%)
|
OPEN
118.05
|
HIGH
127.00
|
LOW
117.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dutron Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|118.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|123.65
|VOLUME
|2234
|52-Week high
|176.40
|52-Week low
|117.05
|P/E
|41.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72
|Buy Price
|119.50
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Dutron Polymers Ltd.
Dutron group was founded in 1962 and has been continuously growing since then. Dutron is pioneer of PVC hose pipes in India. Beginning with a modest plastic pipe manufacturer, Dutron went on to procure world specialist Kanaflex PVC hose pipe manufacturing know-how. Later on, during 1980s, Dutron started manufacturing of PVC Braided hoses, Flat Delivery Hoses, Corrugated pipes and plastic sheets. A...> More
Dutron Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|72
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.99
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|14.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.06
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations For The Half Year Ended
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Of Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
Dutron Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.39
|19.51
|9.64
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|21.43
|19.55
|9.62
|Total Expenses
|20.46
|18.47
|10.77
|Operating Profit
|0.97
|1.08
|-10.19
|Net Profit
|0.46
|0.18
|155.56
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Dutron Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Premier Polyfilm
|45.50
|2.82
|95.28
|Tainwala Chem.
|96.55
|-3.11
|90.37
|Jasch Inds.
|67.05
|-1.40
|75.97
|Dutron Polymers
|119.25
|-3.56
|71.55
|XPRO India
|51.85
|2.17
|61.23
|Mitsu Chem
|156.00
|1.30
|60.53
|Natl. Plastic
|62.60
|2.62
|57.15
Dutron Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dutron Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.01%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.97%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|211.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Dutron Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|117.50
|
|127.00
|Week Low/High
|117.50
|
|139.00
|Month Low/High
|117.50
|
|141.00
|YEAR Low/High
|117.05
|
|176.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.73
|
|177.00
