Dutron Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 517437 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE940C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 119.25 -4.40
(-3.56%)
OPEN

118.05

 HIGH

127.00

 LOW

117.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dutron Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 118.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 123.65
VOLUME 2234
52-Week high 176.40
52-Week low 117.05
P/E 41.99
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 72
Buy Price 119.50
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Dutron Polymers Ltd.

Dutron Polymers Ltd

Dutron group was founded in 1962 and has been continuously growing since then. Dutron is pioneer of PVC hose pipes in India. Beginning with a modest plastic pipe manufacturer, Dutron went on to procure world specialist Kanaflex PVC hose pipe manufacturing know-how. Later on, during 1980s, Dutron started manufacturing of PVC Braided hoses, Flat Delivery Hoses, Corrugated pipes and plastic sheets. A...> More

Dutron Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   72
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   14.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Dutron Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.39 19.51 9.64
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 21.43 19.55 9.62
Total Expenses 20.46 18.47 10.77
Operating Profit 0.97 1.08 -10.19
Net Profit 0.46 0.18 155.56
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Dutron Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tainwala Chem. 96.55 -3.11 90.37
Jasch Inds. 67.05 -1.40 75.97
Dutron Polymers 119.25 -3.56 71.55
XPRO India 51.85 2.17 61.23
Mitsu Chem 156.00 1.30 60.53
Natl. Plastic 62.60 2.62 57.15
Dutron Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.26
Dutron Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.01% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.97% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 211.76% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Dutron Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 117.50
127.00
Week Low/High 117.50
139.00
Month Low/High 117.50
141.00
YEAR Low/High 117.05
176.00
All TIME Low/High 3.73
177.00

