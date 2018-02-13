JUST IN
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 532365 Sector: IT
NSE: DSSL ISIN Code: INE417B01040
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 39.80 -0.80
(-1.97%)
OPEN

39.75

 HIGH

40.25

 LOW

39.00
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 39.30 -1.05
(-2.60%)
OPEN

39.00

 HIGH

42.00

 LOW

38.45
About Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is an IT company with global perspectives with their headquarters at Mumbai and branches all over India and at Multiple Locations abroad. The company is engaged in providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions to customers. The company has the technical expertise and the service delivery infrastructure to serve customers at a level of quality consistent w...> More

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.8 37.73 39.94
Other Income 0.21 0.18 16.67
Total Income 53.01 37.91 39.83
Total Expenses 51.44 36.77 39.9
Operating Profit 1.57 1.14 37.72
Net Profit 0.42 0.3 40
Equity Capital 6.38 6.38 -
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saven Tech. 26.80 -0.74 29.16
Octaware Tech. 80.50 -4.90 28.90
ERP Soft Systems 69.50 -4.99 27.52
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.86
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.19% -13.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.13% 3.01% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.24% 5.79% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.75% -1.63% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 109.47% 113.59% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 298.00% 293.00% 17.24% 19.01%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.00
40.25
Week Low/High 38.70
46.00
Month Low/High 36.05
46.00
YEAR Low/High 16.50
66.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
95.00

