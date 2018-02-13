You are here » Home
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 532365
|Sector: IT
|NSE: DSSL
|ISIN Code: INE417B01040
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
39.80
|
-0.80
(-1.97%)
|
OPEN
39.75
|
HIGH
40.25
|
LOW
39.00
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
39.30
|
-1.05
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
39.00
|
HIGH
42.00
|
LOW
38.45
About Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd is an IT company with global perspectives with their headquarters at Mumbai and branches all over India and at Multiple Locations abroad. The company is engaged in providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions to customers. The company has the technical expertise and the service delivery infrastructure to serve customers at a level of quality consistent w...> More
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.8
|37.73
|39.94
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.18
|16.67
|Total Income
|53.01
|37.91
|39.83
|Total Expenses
|51.44
|36.77
|39.9
|Operating Profit
|1.57
|1.14
|37.72
|Net Profit
|0.42
|0.3
|40
|Equity Capital
|6.38
|6.38
| -
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.19%
|-13.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.13%
|3.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.24%
|5.79%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.75%
|-1.63%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|109.47%
|113.59%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|298.00%
|293.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.00
|
|40.25
|Week Low/High
|38.70
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|36.05
|
|46.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.50
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|95.00
