Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 505242 Sector: Engineering
NSE: DYNAMATECH ISIN Code: INE221B01012
BSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 1723.65 -14.95
(-0.86%)
OPEN

1763.00

 HIGH

1790.00

 LOW

1700.10
NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 1721.75 -12.25
(-0.71%)
OPEN

1762.60

 HIGH

1790.00

 LOW

1705.00
OPEN 1763.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1738.60
VOLUME 858
52-Week high 2990.00
52-Week low 1600.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,093
Buy Price 1712.45
Buy Qty 11.00
Sell Price 1743.90
Sell Qty 5.00
About Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Dynamatic Technologies (DTL), formerly Dynamatic Hydraulics, was floated by J K Malhoutra. It is a medium-scale engineering unit specialising in the production and marketing of quality hydraulic elements, fluid systems and specialised engineering products. DTL manufactures hydraulic gear pumps, control valves, hand pumps and other hydraulic elements. It is the largest manufacturer of gear pumps in...> More

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,093
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 893.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 351.65 351.29 0.1
Other Income 1.15 1.3 -11.54
Total Income 352.8 352.59 0.06
Total Expenses 318.04 316.99 0.33
Operating Profit 34.76 35.6 -2.36
Net Profit 0.11 1.88 -94.15
Equity Capital 6.34 6.34 -
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yuken India 4268.95 0.21 1280.68
Power Mech Proj. 870.50 1.39 1280.51
Esab India 755.00 0.88 1161.95
Dynamatic Tech. 1723.65 -0.86 1092.79
GMM Pfaudler 704.00 0.08 1027.84
Shakti Pumps 525.55 0.25 965.96
Disa India 6299.95 1.61 913.49
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.20
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 14.96
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.20
Indian Public 18.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.86
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.93% -11.64% 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month -3.94% -2.37% -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month -14.25% -15.00% 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month -29.55% -29.23% 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year -40.19% -40.25% 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year -42.72% -43.27% 16.73% 18.37%

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1700.10
1790.00
Week Low/High 1645.10
1975.00
Month Low/High 1600.00
2154.00
YEAR Low/High 1600.00
2990.00
All TIME Low/High 9.38
4225.00

