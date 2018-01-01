You are here » Home
» Company
» Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 505242
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: DYNAMATECH
|ISIN Code: INE221B01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:20 | 12 Mar
|
1723.65
|
-14.95
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
1763.00
|
HIGH
1790.00
|
LOW
1700.10
|
NSE
LIVE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
1721.75
|
-12.25
(-0.71%)
|
OPEN
1762.60
|
HIGH
1790.00
|
LOW
1705.00
|OPEN
|1763.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1738.60
|VOLUME
|858
|52-Week high
|2990.00
|52-Week low
|1600.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,093
|Buy Price
|1712.45
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|1743.90
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1762.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1734.00
|VOLUME
|4186
|52-Week high
|2999.00
|52-Week low
|1600.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,093
|Buy Price
|1721.75
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1727.55
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1763.00
|CLOSE
|1738.60
|VOLUME
|858
|52-Week high
|2990.00
|52-Week low
|1600.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,093
|Buy Price
|1712.45
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|1743.90
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1762.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1734.00
|VOLUME
|4186
|52-Week high
|2999.00
|52-Week low
|1600.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1092.79
|Buy Price
|1721.75
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1727.55
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
Dynamatic Technologies (DTL), formerly Dynamatic Hydraulics, was floated by J K Malhoutra. It is a medium-scale engineering unit specialising in the production and marketing of quality hydraulic elements, fluid systems and specialised engineering products. DTL manufactures hydraulic gear pumps, control valves, hand pumps and other hydraulic elements. It is the largest manufacturer of gear pumps in...> More
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Dynamatic Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|351.65
|351.29
|0.1
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.3
|-11.54
|Total Income
|352.8
|352.59
|0.06
|Total Expenses
|318.04
|316.99
|0.33
|Operating Profit
|34.76
|35.6
|-2.36
|Net Profit
|0.11
|1.88
|-94.15
|Equity Capital
|6.34
|6.34
| -
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.93%
|-11.64%
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-3.94%
|-2.37%
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-14.25%
|-15.00%
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|-29.55%
|-29.23%
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-40.19%
|-40.25%
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|-42.72%
|-43.27%
|16.73%
|18.37%
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1700.10
|
|1790.00
|Week Low/High
|1645.10
|
|1975.00
|Month Low/High
|1600.00
|
|2154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1600.00
|
|2990.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.38
|
|4225.00
Quick Links for Dynamatic Technologies: