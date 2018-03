Dynamic Industries Ltd

Dynamic Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals and pigments. The products manufactured by the Company include direct dyes and preparation-based thereon. The Companys products include acid dyes and direct dyes. The various range of acid dyes include Acid Red 1, Acid Red 18, Acid Red 52, Acid Red 57, Acid Red 131, Acid Red 337, Acid Re...> More