Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530779
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE118C01018
|
BSE
12:57 | 09 Mar
|
1.48
|
-0.03
(-1.99%)
|
OPEN
1.48
|
HIGH
1.48
|
LOW
1.48
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1956 on 11th May 1994, with the registrar of Companies, west Bengal at Calcutta. The Company is a RBI Registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company has entered into the capital markets. It has made its maiden IPO in May 1995....> More
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Financial Results
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Peer Group
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-52.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.48
|
|1.48
|Week Low/High
|1.48
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.48
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.23
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.23
|
|50.00
