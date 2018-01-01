JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.

BSE: 530779 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE118C01018
BSE 12:57 | 09 Mar 1.48 -0.03
(-1.99%)
OPEN

1.48

 HIGH

1.48

 LOW

1.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.51
VOLUME 125
52-Week high 3.11
52-Week low 1.23
P/E 148.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.48
Buy Qty 385.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.48
CLOSE 1.51
VOLUME 125
52-Week high 3.11
52-Week low 1.23
P/E 148.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.48
Buy Qty 385.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd.

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act 1956 on 11th May 1994, with the registrar of Companies, west Bengal at Calcutta. The Company is a RBI Registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company has entered into the capital markets. It has made its maiden IPO in May 1995....> More

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 148.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.21 0.24 -12.5
Other Income -
Total Income 0.21 0.24 -12.5
Total Expenses 0.14 0.13 7.69
Operating Profit 0.07 0.11 -36.36
Net Profit 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Equity Capital 11.69 11.69 -
> More on Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Financials Results

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahan Inds. 0.49 0.00 1.76
Five X Tradecom 0.85 -4.49 1.75
Ramchandra Leas. 0.34 -2.86 1.74
Dynamic Portfol 1.48 -1.99 1.73
Harmony Capital 5.55 0.00 1.66
Maruti Sec. 3.30 0.00 1.65
Beryl Securities 3.36 -4.82 1.63
> More on Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Peer Group

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.62
> More on Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.99% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -52.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.48
1.48
Week Low/High 1.48
2.00
Month Low/High 1.48
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.23
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.23
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services: