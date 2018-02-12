JUST IN
Dynavision Ltd.

BSE: 517238 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083E01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 66.55 -2.45
(-3.55%)
OPEN

65.55

 HIGH

66.55

 LOW

65.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Dynavision Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 65.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 69.00
VOLUME 505
52-Week high 85.00
52-Week low 50.50
P/E 5.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 65.55
CLOSE 69.00
VOLUME 505
52-Week high 85.00
52-Week low 50.50
P/E 5.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Dynavision Ltd.

Dynavision Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, Dynavision is engaged in the manufacture of televisions under the Dyanora brand. It was promoted by the Pratap Reddy group as a joint venture with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai. In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrus...> More

Dynavision Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -38.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Dynavision Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.64 1.37 19.71
Other Income 0.13 0.04 225
Total Income 1.77 1.42 24.65
Total Expenses 0.21 0.16 31.25
Operating Profit 1.56 1.25 24.8
Net Profit 1.22 0.88 38.64
Equity Capital 3.84 3.84 -
> More on Dynavision Ltd Financials Results

Dynavision Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Cosmo Ferrites 23.15 -4.34 27.85
BCC Fuba India 18.10 -4.23 27.71
Dynavision 66.55 -3.55 25.56
Jaipan Inds. 39.70 -3.17 24.22
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
Value Industries 4.93 -2.38 19.32
> More on Dynavision Ltd Peer Group

Dynavision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.20
> More on Dynavision Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Dynavision Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.41% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.28% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Dynavision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.55
66.55
Week Low/High 65.55
78.00
Month Low/High 65.55
84.00
YEAR Low/High 50.50
85.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
85.00

