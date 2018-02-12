Dynavision Ltd.
|BSE: 517238
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083E01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|66.55
|
-2.45
(-3.55%)
|
OPEN
65.55
|
HIGH
66.55
|
LOW
65.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Dynavision Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|65.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.00
|VOLUME
|505
|52-Week high
|85.00
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|5.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Dynavision Ltd.
Incorporated in 1973, Dynavision is engaged in the manufacture of televisions under the Dyanora brand. It was promoted by the Pratap Reddy group as a joint venture with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai. In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrus...
Dynavision Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-38.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.75
Dynavision Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.64
|1.37
|19.71
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|225
|Total Income
|1.77
|1.42
|24.65
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.16
|31.25
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|1.25
|24.8
|Net Profit
|1.22
|0.88
|38.64
|Equity Capital
|3.84
|3.84
|-
Dynavision Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nexus Commoditie
|56.00
|-0.53
|30.63
|Cosmo Ferrites
|23.15
|-4.34
|27.85
|BCC Fuba India
|18.10
|-4.23
|27.71
|Dynavision
|66.55
|-3.55
|25.56
|Jaipan Inds.
|39.70
|-3.17
|24.22
|JCT Electronics
|0.26
|-3.70
|20.50
|Value Industries
|4.93
|-2.38
|19.32
Dynavision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Dynavision Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Dynavision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.55
|
|66.55
|Week Low/High
|65.55
|
|78.00
|Month Low/High
|65.55
|
|84.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.50
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|85.00
