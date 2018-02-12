Dynavision Ltd

Incorporated in 1973, Dynavision is engaged in the manufacture of televisions under the Dyanora brand. It was promoted by the Pratap Reddy group as a joint venture with the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Kottivakkam, Chennai. In 1993-94, to reduce the overhead and administrative expenses, service operations of the company was entrus...> More