E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531533 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE578B01015
BSE 11:11 | 09 Mar 4.15 -0.20
(-4.60%)
OPEN

4.15

 HIGH

4.15

 LOW

4.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.35
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 7.55
52-Week low 4.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 4.15
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd.

E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd

E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd was incorporated in Jul.'83 as Everest Televisions Pvt Ltd. Promoted by K B Chaudhary, Anil Chaudhary and Ashwin Chaudhary, it was renamed Everest Marketing (EML) in Nov.'85 and converted into a public limited company in Nov.'94. Engaged in marketing electronic telecommunication equipment like Panasonic fax machines, electronic copy boards, etc, the company operates t...

E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.01 500
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.76 4.76 -
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CLIO Infotech 2.03 0.00 2.24
Sparc Systems 4.40 -4.97 2.15
Net 4 India 1.05 5.00 2.11
E.Com Infotech 4.15 -4.60 2.09
Netlink Solns(I) 6.85 -1.44 2.03
Unipro Technolgy 3.23 -5.00 1.96
Centerac Tech. 1.66 0.00 1.83
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.31
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.79% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -36.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -71.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.15
4.15
Week Low/High 4.15
5.00
Month Low/High 4.15
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.15
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
57.00

