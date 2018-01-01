You are here » Home
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531533
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE578B01015
|
BSE
11:11 | 09 Mar
|
4.15
|
-0.20
(-4.60%)
|
OPEN
4.15
|
HIGH
4.15
|
LOW
4.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.35
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|7.55
|52-Week low
|4.15
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.15
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd.
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd was incorporated in Jul.'83 as Everest Televisions Pvt Ltd. Promoted by K B Chaudhary, Anil Chaudhary and Ashwin Chaudhary, it was renamed Everest Marketing (EML) in Nov.'85 and converted into a public limited company in Nov.'94.
Engaged in marketing electronic telecommunication equipment like Panasonic fax machines, electronic copy boards, etc, the company operates t...> More
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Financial Results
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - Peer Group
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.79%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-36.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-71.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
E.Com Infotech (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.15
|
|4.15
|Week Low/High
|4.15
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.15
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.15
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|57.00
Quick Links for E.Com Infotech (India):